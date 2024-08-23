NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing: Full race results of Thursday’s Gold Cup Race preliminary event at Silver Dollar Speedway

  • home icon
By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 23, 2024 11:46 GMT
NASCAR Sprint car driver Corey Day wins at Silver Dollar Speedway (Source: X/@HighLimitRacing)
The first night of the historic 2024 Gold Cup Race of Champions race week of the NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing Series got done and dusted on Thursday, August 22, at Silver Dollar Speedway in California, with 24 entries.

Corey Day, driving the #14 entry, began his Gold Cup Race of Champions title defense with a dominating win in the Thursday night event at Silver Dollar Speedway.

Corey Day emerged victorious after beating Spencer Bayston during the first restart and stayed out front without any challenge to cross the finish line in P1. Day started the race from eighth position and grabbed the lead for the first time from Hendrick Motorsports and Kyle Larson’s brother-in-law Brad Sweet on lap 8 of the 30.

Day will come back on Saturday, August 24, to win back-to-back Gold Cup Race of Champions and a prize money of $100,070.

Meanwhile, Spencer Bayston finished runner-up, followed by Chase Johnson, Chris Windom, and Shane Golobic in the top five. Zeb Wise, Andy Forsberg, Sean Becker, Dylan Bloomfield, and Ryan Bernal completed the top 10.

Kyle Larson’s brother-in-law Brad Sweet finished 12th in the final running order.

NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing race at Silver Dollar Speedway final results

Below are the final results of NASCAR’s Kubota High Limit Series race at Silver Dollar Speedway:

  1. #14 - Corey Day
  2. #5 - Spencer Bayston
  3. #24C - Chase Johnson
  4. #55 - Chris Windom
  5. #17W - Shane Golobic
  6. #26 - Zeb Wise
  7. #92 - Andy Forsberg
  8. #7B - Sean Becker
  9. #18 - Dylan Bloomfield
  10. #73 - Ryan Bernal
  11. #21 - Cole Macedo
  12. #49 - Brad Sweet
  13. #42X - Justyn Cox
  14. #13 - Justin Peck
  15. #9P - Parker Price-Miller
  16. #83T - Tanner Carrick
  17. #2K - Gauge Garcia
  18. #18T - Tanner Holmes
  19. #2XM - Max Mittry
  20. #21P - Robbie Price
  21. #45M - Jake Morgan
  22. #15 - Nick Parker
  23. #45 - Landon Brooks
  24. #88A - Joey Ancona

Kubota High Limit Series points table

  1. Brad Sweet - 2457
  2. Corey Day - 2178
  3. Justin Peck - 2076
  4. Spencer Bayston - 1985
  5. Tyler Courtney - 1981
  6. Parker Price-Miller - 1963
  7. Zeb Wise - 1881
  8. Rico Abreu - 1831
  9. Brent Marks - 1801
  10. Chris Windom - 1696

Catch the other half of NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing Series drivers at the Silver Dollar Speedway on Friday (August 23) before Saturday’s main event.

