Kyle Busch is heading for a very familiar downward spiral

Kyle Busch is honestly one of those guys that drive the sport of NASCAR. Seriously though, with how vocal he is, and how aggressive he is on the race track, Busch is the most polarizing figures in the sport's history.

Fans either love him or hate him and it's pretty cut down the middle at this point in his career.

Unfortunately for the two-time Cup Series champion, it seems like he is heading for that part of his career where there is finally a dip in his performance.

Not only is that insanely evident by the JGR driver only managing one win in 2020, but also the fact that he was eliminated in the round of 12 in last year's playoffs.

While many fans are predicting a comeback for arguably this generation's version of Dale Earnhardt, the writing seems to be on the wall that he is on the decline.

One major indicator of that is his average finish in 2020, which was very much a misnomer compared to the rest of his Cup Series career.

How was his performance in 2020?

When all was said and done in 2020, Busch had an average finish of 13.7. You have to go back to 2013 to find numbers that were that bad.

Furthermore, Kyle Busch's average finish in the previous two years were 8.3 and 8.7, making his fall off of to 13.7 a very bad sign.

Keep in mind, this is exactly what eventually happened to Jeff Gordon, Tony Stewart, Kasey Kahne, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and several others.

They had that period of being untouchable in their careers, but they slowly started to fall off. In most cases, injuries were involved, making Busch's decline even more understandable.

Remember, Kyle Busch was involved in a violent crash at Daytona International Speedway five years ago that could have ended his career.

Instead though, he was left with a broken foot, a broken leg and the news that he would have to be sidelined.

Of course this eventually resulted in what would be the first of his two championships, but it came at the price of his body.

Although it's impossible to know how much wear and tear Busch's body has taken in that time, it has to be affecting him in some way.

You don't just run head first into a concrete barrier, rehab for a few months and end up just fine.

There is a considerable toll that it will take on Busch's body for the rest of his life, and him racing isn't helping things. In all honesty, it's only aggravating his injuries and whatever else is going on.

In the end, Busch is doomed to the same decline that Stewart, Gordon, Earnhardt Jr and several other veterans faced.

The saddest part is the fact that his fans think he is on the verge of yet another legendary comeback, which is going to be hard to explain if he does continue to go through this decline.