NASCAR Latest: 23XI Racing boss Michael Jordan and Co. respond to current injunction appeal

The ongoing legal battle between NASCAR Cup Series teams 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports continues to unfold. The latest development is the teams' reaction to NASCAR appealing their injunction to retain charters throughout the 2025 season.

The update in the legal battle was brought to light by FOX motorsports reporter Bob Pockrass. The insider took to X regarding the situation, writing:

"What to know about NASCAR antitrust lawsuit: Teams respond to injunction appeal @NASCARONFOX"

23XI and Front Row were granted an injunction to retain charters for the 2025 Cup Series campaign as the lawsuit unfolds. Therefore, they're guaranteed entries into every race this season regardless of what happens off the track. However, NASCAR is attempting to appeal the judge's decision, where a hearing is set to take place in Richmond on May 9.

The teams sent out a statement regarding the appeal that said:

"The injunction maintains the status quo for the 2025 season, with minimum disruption to both sides, for just enough time to allow a jury to decide the antitrust claims."

23XI and Front Row filed a lawsuit against NASCAR last October after failing to reach a charter agreement, accusing the sport and its CEO Jim France of monopolistic practices. In regards to the suit, which a trial is expected to take place on Dec. 9, the teams stated in a brief:

"The charters provide the teams with much less revenue and less favorable terms than would prevail in a market unrestrained by NASCAR’s unlawful monopsony. ... Teams do not have a fair opportunity to earn a return on their investments — tens of millions of dollars each year."

23XI Racing, co-owned by NASCAR Cup Series star Denny Hamlin and retired NBA legend Michael Jordan, fields three full-time entries in the Cup Series. Bubba Wallace pilots the #23, Tyler Reddick drives the #45, and rookie Riley Herbst fields the #35.

FRM, meanwhile, fields three full-time Cup teams. Noah Gragson pilots the #4 machine, Todd Gilliland drives the #34 car, and Zane Smith wheels the #38 entry.

23XI Racing driver Riley Herbst led Las Vegas hauler parade

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to action this Sunday at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the Pennzoil 400. For 23XI Racing, the team started off the week with a bang as its driver, Riley Herbst, led the way in a hauler parade down the Las Vegas strip.

The team posted photos of Herbst's time in the parade, penning a caption that read:

"Viva Las Vegas🎰 @rileyherbst led the hauler parade down the Las Vegas strip to kick off the weekend🤩"

Herbst won an Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas back in 2023. Now at the Cup level, he'll seek his first career win this weekend, driving for 23XI Racing.

