NASCAR Lawsuit Update: 23XI and FRM get a hearing date to dismiss counterclaim alleging other teams' collusion: Reports

The ongoing legal battle between NASCAR and Cup Series teams 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports recently had a major update. As per reports, 23XI and FRM were given a hearing date to counter NASCAR's previous counterclaim that highlighted how 23XI Racing's Curtin Polk reportedly tried to manipulate other teams into boycotting certain NASCAR events.

Court documents revealed that 23XI Racing's co-owner, Michael Jordan's business partner, Curtis Polk, allegedly attempted to influence NASCAR by pressuring the sanctioning body to make a decision that favored 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports ahead of the 2025 Cup Series season. 23XI Racing and FRM now have a hearing date to counter the alleged claims by NASCAR, as reported by renowned FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockarass.

"A hearing date on 23XI/Front Row motions to dismiss NASCAR's counterclaim and on whether the other chartered teams should be added to the case (because of potential impact to them) is scheduled for June 12." he wrote on X

The antitrust lawsuit dates back to the eve of the 2024 playoffs, when NASCAR issued a deadline for teams to sign a new charter agreement. While most teams agreed, 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports refused, arguing the deal was unfair.

Their defiance sparked a legal battle over NASCAR’s alleged monopolistic practices. NASCAR has stood its ground with its claims, while 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports remain clear about their concerns with the sanctioning body.

23XI Racing's co-owner, Denny Hamlin, shared his thoughts on the lawsuit against NASCAR

Joe Gibbs Racing's #11 driver, Denny Hamlin, recently expressed his concerns over the amount of risks he has taken in order to maintain the stance of his team and FRM with the ongoing antitrust lawsuit against NASCAR.

Hamlin is not just fighting in court with the sanctioning body, but also balancing his Cup Series career and his personal life. In an interview earlier this month, the three-time Daytona 500 winner said:

"I’m risking a lot," Hamlin admitted (via Sports Tak). "Financially. I’m putting my reputation on the line. It’s all a risk, but it’s all for the better good."

Hamlin's 2025 Cup Series season has been commendable thus far, as the #11 Toyota driver has secured 2 race wins in the first 13 races. Besides suffering two DNFs this season, Denny Hamlin continues to be a top performer, currently ranked P6 in the overall driver standings.

Catch the next Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday, June 1, at 7 PM Eastern. The Cracker Barrel 400 will exclusively be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, along with Performance Racing Network, and SiriusXM.

