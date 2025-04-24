“NASCAR didn't leave those places”: Ken Schrader delivers honest verdict amid return of Bowman Gray and Rockingham 

Former NASCAR Cup Series driver Ken Schrader recently shared his honest opinion on the return of stock car racing to historic tracks, including the Bowman Gray Stadium and Rockingham Speedway this season. During the latest episode of the "Herm & Schrader" podcast featuring former FOX Sports broadcaster Kenny Wallace, the former driver opened up on NASCAR's hiatus from racing on these tracks.

Schrader has spent nearly three decades in the Cup Series and competed in 763 races, securing four wins, 184 top-ten finishes, and 23 pole positions. Since his retirement in 2013, the former Cup Series driver has been competing in local dirt and asphalt tracks. Additionally, Schrader drives the #11 Ford under Fast Track Racing in the ARCA Menards Series.

During a discussion with Ken Schrader, Kenny Wallace asked the reason behind stock car racing returning to tracks like Bowman Gray Stadium and Rockingham Speedway. Reflecting on the same, Schrader explained:

"One thing I always heard was from a lot of fans was, I can't believe that NASCAR is leaving. NASCAR never left. NASCAR didn't leave those places; the families that own those tracks decided, Hey, our sport's rocking pretty good right now. Would have never believed that this little piece of land here with this racetrack on it and our two dates would be worth what it is right now." [00:15 onwards]

"So now would be a good time to get out of the family business. And they sold, they sold their facility, and along with it went the dates, as long as NASCAR would approve that they could take those dates someplace else. And that, that's what happened," Ken Schrader added.

In August 2024, NASCAR announced its return to Bowman Gray Stadium for the 2025 season after a long hiatus of 54 years. The Clash at Bowman Gray, held on Feburary 2, 2025, was the first stock car race held there since 1971, and Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott won the event.

Meanwhile, the governing body held Friday's Black's Tire 200 Truck Series race and Saturday's North Carolina Education Lottery 250 presented by Black's Tire Xfinity Series at Rockingham Speedway after a long holdup of 12 years. JR Motorsports driver Sammy Smith was declared the winner of the Xfinity Series race, and Tyler Ankrum won the Truck Series event.

"NASCAR isn't going anywhere": Ken Schrader compared the golden days of stock car racing to the current state

In November 2024, the former NASCAR star driver Ken Schrader compared the current state of stock car racing to the early days of the series. Schrader defended the current state of stock car racing, and on a previous episode of the same podcast "Herm & Schrader", he stated:

"We got some people whose opinion is that NASCAR isn't what it used to be. Well, there's a lot of things that aren't what they used to be. So hey, the world's got issues, but you know, and NASCAR has its issues also, but they don't have any that's getting ready to put them out of business or anything; they're doing just fine."

The four-time Cup Series race winner, Ken Schrader, concluded that under the correct guidance and leadership, "NASCAR is not going anywhere." Notably, former FOX Sports broadcaster, Kenny Wallace, agreed with Schrader's claim.

