NASCAR leaves Jeff Gordon yearning for “answers” despite introducing a “fantastic” rule for the future

NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon recently shared his thoughts on the new rules and regulations introduced by the sanctioning body, which does so nearly every year. Gordon, who was a full-time driver in the Cup Series for 23 years, extended his support for the OEP rule but believes it needs more clarity.

In a recent post by Matt Weaver, a renowned NASCAR journalist for Sportsnaut, Gordon expressed his views on the new OEP (Open Exemption Provisional) rule. The rule dictates that any significant or world-class driver from different disciplines of motorsport can be allowed to run in the prestigious Daytona 500 race as the 41st competitor.

"“I think that’s fantastic, and we want to see Lewis Hamilton right? And others that are on that world-class level to be in the Daytona 500." Jeff Gordon said.

Trending

"What I’m questioning or what I need more answers to is what’s the criteria that dictates who gets in and who doesn’t? Like, does it just become a popularity contest? And, what again, what popularity are you basing it off of? If it’s an F1 driver versus a sports car driver or IndyCar driver, I’m pretty sure most people would say ‘What’s going to get more eyeballs?'" he added

Expand Tweet

Gordon also questioned the new policies behind granting playoff waivers to drivers in the Cup Series. The new policies dictate that a driver will only be granted a waiver for medical or family reasons. Taking the example of HMS driver Kyle Larson's double attempt last season, Gordon said although he 'understands' the decision, it can demoralize the ambitions of a driver.

NASCAR Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon secured 93 Cup Series wins, including his first at the 1994 Coca-Cola 600, and claimed four championships with Hendrick Motorsports. Notably, he set a modern-era record with 13 wins in 1998.

Retiring in 2015, Gordon now serves as Vice Chairman at Hendrick Motorsports, continuing his legacy in the sport.

“I saw the hurt on Kyle Larson's face”: Jeff Gordon makes his feelings known on NASCAR’s playoff waiver changes

Former Cup Series champion Kyle Larson attempted the grueling "double" last season, a rare feat in motorsports. Unfortunately, inclement weather prevented him from competing in the Coca-Cola 600, prompting Hendrick Motorsports to request a playoff eligibility waiver for their #5 driver.

NASCAR granted the waiver under its current rules, which require drivers to start all regular-season races to qualify for the playoffs. However, the governing body has since revised its waiver process. Reflecting on these updates, Jeff Gordon said in the same post:

“Last year, I was right there the whole time. I flew on the plane with Kyle from Indy to Charlotte and I don’t think (NASCAR) needed to take any further steps."

“Here’s my reason why: Because I saw the hurt on Kyle Larson’s face and I could feel him letting his team down. I had the conversations with Rick (Hendrick) and the conversations he’s having with NASCAR, Chad Knaus and Jeff Andrews. I heard it from fans and sponsors." Jeff Gordon added

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, the Cup Series will return for the Daytona 500 on February 16 at 2:30 PM Eastern time. Fans can watch the live broadcast exclusively on FOX, MRN, and SiriusXM.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback