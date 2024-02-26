NASCAR legend Andrew Lorenz dies aged 44

Renowned NASCAR figure Andrew Lorenz has died at the age of 44, leaving the community in shock.

Lorenz was an active participant in the NASCAR scene for more than 15 years both on and off the track. He was a motorsports from a young age and eventually ventured into NASCAR.

He couldn't cement his place among the Cup Series greats, but his prowess became evident on track. He put forth good displays during his stints at the Daytona International Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway, though there is very little information on the same.

Lorenz's stint in NASCAR wasn't limited to racing alone as he helped with logistics, devising factors for team formation, and strategy as well.

On February 20 at 2:24 PM, the NASCAR veteran's life ended after a battle with health problems. According to his mother, Patricia Lorenz, he was hospitalized for 10 days and was under Hospice care for 12 days before he gave up the fight.

Following his demise, Patricia penned a heartfelt note for Andrew Lorenz on Facebook. She wrote:

“After 10 days in the hospital and 12 days at home with Hospice care, my 44-year-old son Andrew died at 2:24 pm on Tuesday, February 20th. I was blessed to sit by his side that whole day holding his hand, praying and telling him over and over how much he is loved and that I would not leave him.”

She also expressed her emotions on seeing so many people visit her son when he was battling for his life:

“Over the past 24 days that I have been here with Andrew I learned how beloved he is to his many co-workers at SMT, Sports Media Technology. So many of them as well as Andrew’s friends and family members came to visit him these past few weeks, which meant the world to Andrew and to all of us.”

Andrew Lorenz receives honor from Fox Sports during the Atlanta Motor Speedway race

Lorenz's interest wasn't vested in NASCAR alone as he actively contributed to other sports as well. Patricia shed light on the same in a Facebook post, writing:

"Andrew worked for many major league sporting events including Major League Baseball, NFL football, world soccer, horse racing, golf, NASCAR races, tennis, etc."

Within NASCAR, Andrew Lorenz's death was announced by the commentators during lap 65 of the Ambetter Health 400 race. Fox Sports has taken the baton of broadcasting the Cup Series races and paid their respect for Lorenz's contribution to the high-octane sport.

During the yellow flag moment, the commentator paid homage to Lorenz and said (via FOX broadcast network):

"Today Fox Sports and our entire industry mourn the loss of a friend and colleague, Andrew Lorenz, who passed away on Tuesday after a lengthy illness. An integral part of our team, Andrew worked at SMT, the company behind our driver graphic pointers."