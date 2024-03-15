NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. enters unique partnership to denounce mayo inside toast

NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. has been spreading a unique message across his home state of North Carolina, condemning the use of mayonnaise inside a toast.

As a marketing stunt, the two-time Xfinity Series champion and NASCAR icon has entered a partnership with Hellmann's Mayonnaise. The partnership aims to promote the concept that grilled cheese is better with mayo toasted on the outside of the bread than butter.

The concept, according to Earnhardt, involves spreading mayo on the outside of the bread before grilling, promising a taste that is "a thousand times better."

In a recent promotional event held in the small town of Toast, North Carolina, Earnhardt spent hours interacting with fans and spreading the message that mayonnaise has no place inside toast. The event, part of a larger product activation campaign orchestrated by Hellmann's, saw the 49-year-old engaging with locals and even going door-to-door to retrieve mayo from households in the area.

Speaking to FOX8, the former Cup Series driver revealed:

"I think they (Hellmann's) are trying to share with people just how good mayo is outside the toast. If you ever made a grilled cheese sandwich and you put butter on outside, we're trying to convince people to try out with mayonnaise instead. It's like a thousand times better."

Dale Earnhardt Jr. shares Toast experience, sheds light on his relationship with Hellmann's

Dale Earnhardt Jr. ran 631 NASCAR Cup Series races over 19 years

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Hellmann's started the promotion campaign from the small town of Toast, North Carolina. Speaking of the experience and the interactions with his fans, Dale Jr. revealed:

"Well they were all surprised to see me, that was for sure. But we had a lot of fun. We had a good cast of extras and stuff to help me. So, we were going around door-to-door and retrieve the mayo out of everybody's house in Toast."

Speaking about his long-term relationship with Hellmann's Mayonnaise, including a sponsorship deal on his car during Earnhardt's NASCAR days, Earnhardt Jr. added:

"That's the only way it really works long term, it's when you build a real equity there. Also, to be honest with you, I get a little competitive about our market shares. So when I get paired with a brand like Hellmann's, I'm like 'alright, where are we in each country and what do we need to do to get stronger."

"So, there's an effort behind it, and you can't help but get competitive to make sure you're not only winning on the racetrack, you're also winning off the racetrack."