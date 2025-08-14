NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. ‘feeling extra anxious over Terry McLaurin’s contract talks with Commanders

NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. isn’t just a racing legend; he’s also a diehard Washington Commanders fan. And like many fans this offseason, he’s feeling the nerves set in over star wide receiver Terry McLaurin’s future with the team.

Through a social media post that quickly gained traction among Commanders supporters, Earnhardt Jr. shared his thoughts and his anxious energy concerning McLaurin's contract.

"Woke up today feeling extra anxious. When the @Commanders and @TheTerry_25 gonna announce a new deal? We need to get that done yesterday," Dale Earnhardt Jr. wrote via X.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. @DaleJr Woke up today feeling extra anxious. When the @Commanders and @TheTerry_25 gonna announce a new deal? We need to get that done yesterday.

The post was more than just fan frustration; it was a heartfelt message that many Washington fans could relate to. McLaurin, who’s been the heart and soul of the Commanders’ offense since being drafted in 2019, is entering a critical phase in his contract talks. With his consistent production, leadership and all-around professionalism, the idea of Washington letting him walk away is unthinkable to many, including the NASCAR legend.

Earnhardt Jr.'s passion for Washington sports has always been visible, but his public plea underscores just how vital McLaurin is to the fan base. Known for keeping it real, Dale Earnhardt Jr. didn’t mince words: fans are worried, and they want answers. Terry McLaurin has remained professional and quiet throughout the process, while the Commanders' officials have yet to make an official statement.

Fans immediately started making their assumptions and predictions on the contract situation between McLaurin and the Commanders' team after Earnhardt Jr. presented his opinions on the situation.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. shares his opinion on the next-gen car

NASCAR veteran driver, Dale Earnhardt Jr., recently had a clash of opinions with Kyle Larson in their recent discussion over the quality of racing with the next-gen car. Larson has been one of the most successful drivers since this era's car has been used for racing.

Earnhardt Jr. did not hesitate while highlighting the impact of this new car in Cup Series racing in recent history.

"The car does not produce the type of racing that I think should be our standard, and I know what we are capable of at Road Courses and short tracks, and I would not stop at trying to achieve amazing, great racing. I wouldn't stop trying to get there, and I don't think we're there, and I think mainly it's due to the racecar," Dale Earnhardt Jr. said via the Dale Jr. Download podcast.

Kyle Larson, on the other hand, sees the new car as a competitive and fun car. It can be clearly seen through his performance since this car has been in use. The driver has clinched 16 victories since that time. Larson is currently ranked fifth in the NASCAR Cup Series this season, scoring 727 points so far, with three victories.

