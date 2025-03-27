NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. shares his experience as co-host on show involving Red Bull

NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently announced his latest broadcast venture with Red Bull and the Discovery Channel as he shared his experience as a co-host to the latest season of Soapbox races. He was joined by Mike Bagley to present one of the most entertaining forms of 'motor-less sports.

Ad

The first Soapbox race was held in 2000, with Red Bull hosting the event in various cities worldwide over the last two decades. It is a downhill race where competitors build gravity-powered vehicles with brakes and steering, and are judged on speed and showmanship.

The upcoming season, featuring Dale Jr. and MRN announcer Mike Bagley as hosts, premieres April 29 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery. Amateur drivers will tackle creative engineering challenges, building fast and extravagant Soapbox cars. Each episode will showcase races in cities like London, Des Moines, Dallas, Edmonton, Johannesburg, Madrid, and Sao Paulo.

Ad

Trending

Dale Jr. was thrilled to be a part of the fun-filled broadcast venture with the global energy drinks brand and Discovery. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Catch it on @Discovery starting April 29. This project with @redbull was so much fun to be a part of."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Red Bull also returned to NASCAR, sponsoring Trackhouse Racing drivers Shane van Gisbergen and Connor Zilisch in the 2025 Cup Series. Zilisch is currently competing in the Xfinity Series with Dale Jr.'s team, driving the #88 JR Motorsports Chevy.

Tune into the Discovery Channel on April 29 for the Red Bull Soapbox race, featuring the NASCAR Hall of Famer commentating on hilarious crashes.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. elaborates on latest venture with Red Bull

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has plenty of experience in broadcasting, having served as an Analyst for NBC Sports. He also has firsthand experience of being involved in high-speed crashes during his NASCAR career. The 50-year-old now revealed his experience to commentate and engage in light-hearted banter about cardboard crashes in the Red Bull Soapbox series.

Ad

Dale Earnhardt Jr. was excited to face the challenge of hosting the Soapbox events with Mike Bagley. He said that a wider motorsports audience would experience Bagley’s prowess behind the microphone. Elaborating on his latest broadcasting venture, he said via Forbes:

"I knew the energy had to be big, fun, and a little crazy. I’ve seen these races before, and there’s always something wild happening—spectacular crashes, hilarious themes, and people determined to make it to the finish line, no matter what’s left of their soapbox."

Ad

"I was excited about the challenge. And I got to team up with my buddy Mike Bagley, who brings incredible energy. NASCAR fans know how good he is, and I think people are gonna love what we did with this."

Apart from his Red Bull Soapbox venture, Dale Earnhardt Jr. will return to the NASCAR Cup Series booth this year, after taking a break last season. He will be part of the Amazon Prime and TNT Sports coverage for 10 races. His stint with Prime Video begins with the Coke 600, switching to TNT for the Atlanta race, and concluding his stint with the Brickyard 400.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback