NASCAR legend Dale Inman picks the biggest threat to Joe Gibbs Racing from Hendrick Motorsports and Team Penske

Joe Gibbs Racing is in a good position this season as far as the playoffs are concerned. All three races in the opening round were won by JGR drivers, giving them automatic tickets to the next segment, i.e. the Round of 12.Last Sunday’s event at New Hampshire Motor Speedway was the first race of the Round of 12. In that race, it was Team Penske’s Ryan Blaney who had the last laugh. It marked the driver of the No. 12 Penske Ford Mustang's third victory of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season.In a soon-to-launch episode of the Petty Race Recap, a fan asked the hosts, former Cup Series driver Richard Petty and legendary veteran crew chief Dale Inman, who they thought could pose a threat to Joe Gibbs Racing as the playoffs continue.Inman picked Team Penske. Detailing the reason behind his pick, the 89-year-old Level Cross, North Carolina, native said,“I'm going to give it to Penske. Because the last race and the determining factor is of the final 4 who has got the best finish at Phoenix. And the Fords was the dominant cars yesterday, and I think the two tracks are somewhat alike.” (0:13 onwards)Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano are the only two playoff contenders from Team Penske who currently sit within the top-8 in championship standings. Their teammate, Austin Cindric, is ranked 10th with a 19-point deficit on the cutoff line.Joe Gibbs Racing, on the other hand, has three cars in the top-8. These cars, #20, #11, and #19, are driven full-time by Christopher Bell, Denny Hamlin, and Chase Briscoe, respectively.Joe Gibbs Racing’s Denny Hamlin opens up about his latest feud with non-playoff teammateLast Sunday’s race at North Hampshire Motor Speedway witnessed two Joe Gibbs Racing drivers going toe-to-toe with each other. Denny Hamlin and Ty Gibbs, drivers of the #11 and #54, were found exchanging blows for about 10 laps while fighting for the eleventh spot in a 36-car field.As a result of the aggressive racing, Gibbs got spun into the wall, ending his day on Lap 111. Hamlin finished 12th, definitely not the result he was hoping for.Reflecting on what happened with Gibbs, Hamlin said on his Actions Detrimental podcast,“We were racing really hard, and what in my mind was entirely too hard. My teammate, out of the playoffs, should not be the hardest car on the track to pass,” Hamlin explained. “Even Ross Chastain let me by. Ty didn't. Like it or not, this time of year, non-playoff cars are supposed to cut a break. That's just how it works.&quot;Next up for the drivers is the Hollywood Casino 400 Presented by ESPN Bet at Kansas Speedway. Scheduled for next Sunday, September 28, the 267-lap race will be televised on the USA Network (3 pm ET onwards) with live radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.