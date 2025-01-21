NASCAR legend Denny Hamlin posts a hilarious video about being on the Ohio State bandwagon

NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin is a diehard supporter of the Ohio State Buckeyes. Recently, he posted a funny video on X showing how fond he is of the Columbus-based team.

In the video, a lady is seen running alongside a moving train, attempting to board it. But her face was nowhere to be seen as it was replaced by a cutout that belonged to Hamlin. The train, quite clearly, stood for his favorite team - the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Hamlin captained his post:

“All aboard the @OhioStateFB bandwagon.”

Denny Hamlin is a full-time driver for Joe Gibbs Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series. He boasts 54 wins in NASCAR’s premier series races including the Southern 500, the Coca-Cola 600, and the crown jewel Daytona 500.

This year, the Daytona 500 is scheduled for February 16, 2:30 pm ET, marking the 67th running of the event. Hamlin will be seen with a new crew chief for the first time since 2019 as his old crew chief Chris Gabehart got promoted to a different role following the 2024 season.

“The first few days was a shock, but I’m moving on,” Hamlin said of the change via NASCAR. “There’s nothing I can do to change anything that happened, and JGR is doing what they feel is best for them and I totally understand that. And if all of our program gets better, the 11 car’s gonna run better as well, right?”

Last season, Hamlin bagged three wins besides recording 12 top-fives and 18 top-10s. He ended up eighth in points, just two spots behind his JGR teammate Christopher Bell.

“Well, that’s a first” - Denny Hamlin receives a “transparent” gift from an old sponsor

Denny Hamlin was seen unboxing a beautifully wrapped package sent to him by Sport Clips Haircuts, a Texas-based haircut franchise that funded him in 2017. The gift inside was specially designed to celebrate National Hat Day.

The gift was a transparent hat, with a red Sport Clips logo. This means that Hamlin can get a fresh haircut from Sport Clips, and flaunt it through the transparent hat, thus celebrating National Hat Day.

“Whoa. Well, that's a first," Hamlin said as he admired the custom-made product via Express. "A clear lid. So, what you’re telling me is after I get my fresh haircut, I can still show it off with a hat on."

“You can register to win your own, but this one, I'm going to keep for myself,” he added.

Meanwhile, Hamlin is less than a month away from resuming his duties on the NASCAR front. The 2025 season kicks off with the Clash at Winston-Salem’s historic Bowman Gray Stadium, scheduled for February 2 (8 pm ET). Fans can watch the race live on FOX, or listen to radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

