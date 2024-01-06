NASCAR legend Jeb Burton to compete against father Ward in $75,000 charity event 

NASCAR Xfinity Series regular Jeb Burton is set to return to the Late Model Racing scene. Trying his hand at the grassroots NASCAR series for the second time after his appearance in the Snowflake 100 at Five Flags Speedway for the first time last month, Burton will also be accompanied by another racing legend.

Set to compete against his son during the Orange Krush 200 Invitational Late Model race at Orange County Speedway, former NASCAR Cup Series driver Ward Burton will also be seen behind the wheel of a race car after ages. The 62-year-old 2002 Daytona 500 champion will be returning to racing as a whole after his final Xfinity Series race win in 2012.

The 200-mile-long dirt-track event will be sporting a $75,000 purse, with the proceeds from the ticket sales of the event going to Ward Burton's charity, The Ward Burton Wildlife Foundation, towards its conservation efforts.

Looking to get back on track with his son Jeb Burton after 12 years off it, Ward Burton looked forward to the event and told tobychristie.com:

"I’m looking forward to having some fun out there on the track again with some of the best in the business and have the opportunity to race against my son! I can promise we’ll put on a great show for the fans and hopefully raise a lot of money and awareness to further The Ward Burton Wildlife Foundation’s conservation and outreach efforts."

The driver lineup has not been finalized yet for the charity event. However, the likes of NASCAR Cup Series winner Jeremy Mayfield and Late Model star Dean McCaskill ensure a star-studded field.

Ward Burton on how his son Jeb Burton convinced him to return to racing

Ward Burton recently took to X(formerly Twitter) to announce his appearance in the upcoming charity Late Model race at Orange County Speedway. Breaking the news to fans, Burton wrote:

"It's happening..... @JebBurtonRacing convinced me to get back behind the wheel. Excited to have some fun Orange County Speedway for the Rogers Heating & Cooling Orange Krush 200. For pre-sale tickets (limited quantity for discount) visit orangekrushrace.com."

The elder Burton's son Jeb Burton predicted his father back behind the wheel in a seperate X(formerly Twitter) post where he wrote:

"Tomorrow’s announcement is a special one. @WardBurtonWBWF and I love our grassroots and our small town community."

Meanwhile, the NASCAR Cup Series season kicks off with the Daytona 500 next month on February 18, 2024 at 2:30 pm ET.