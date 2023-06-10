NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson hints at returning for “more Le Mans” races in the future

NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson is all set for his 24 Hours of Le Mans debut with the Garage 56 team this weekend. Ahead of his maiden race, Johnson has dropped a major hint about his future in racing, revealing that he is up for "more Le Mans" starts.

The seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion has raced in various categories since his retirement from the series at the end of 2020. Since then Johnson has competed in IndyCar and IMSA in 2021 and 2022. This year marked his part-time return to the Cup Series along with the honors to represent NASCAR in Le Mans.

Recalling his earliest memories of the world's most prestigious endurance race, Johnson said (via 24h-lemans.com):

"I heard about Le Mans for the first time from hearing my family talk about it. I remember my father showed me photos of drivers running across the track to their cars and thought, what’s that (smiles, Ed.)? I have always had a great interest in sports car racing and by the idea of coming to Le Mans."

Jimmie Johnson at Le Mans

NASCAR's first venture in Le Mans dates back to 1976 when two cars participated in honor of the 200th anniversary of the American Declaration of Independence. Almost five decades later, Jimmie Johnson is representing NASCAR's entry in the centenary 24-hour race.

The American motorsports legend has been well-received in Europe as he is blown by the recognition the sport gets across the Atlantic Ocean. The 47-year-old said:

"The recognition of NASCAR by the European fans has been a big surprise for me. I've felt a great deal of support from a lot of people."

When questioned about his future, Jimmie Johnson replied with a single phrase "More Le Mans!". European fans might get to see Johnson in the coming years, as the NASCAR champion is up for the challenge.

Jimmie Johnson describes Garage 56 project as a fun as well as performance-oriented endeavor

Garage 56 drivers in the Drivers Parade

NASCAR has entered the 24 Hours of Le Mans under the Garage 56 initiative, which represents an innovative car on the grid. This entry will not be competing with any of the cars on the grid.

Jimmie Johnson, Jenson Button, and Mike Rockenfeller will drive the modified Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 built by Hendrick Motorsports. Johnson described the project as follows:

"Our project is about fun, but also about performance. We added weight to the car as well as adjusted the aerodynamics and brakes. The car is performing very well, it is consistent and even beyond our expectations, so everything is going well."

Despite not racing any car, Johnson and the team will be under pressure as the entire world will be following their progress.

"I have the chance to be here with my NASCAR family and so many familiar faces. There is a lot of pressure because we have to showcase the professionalism of a NASCAR team."

The Garage 56 car is setting quick lap times on the 13.626 km circuit. Its lap times place the car between the LMP2 and LMGTE Am categories.

