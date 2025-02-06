NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson joins forces with former SHR crew chief for Daytona 500

NASCAR Hall of Famer Jimmie Johnson is set to compete in the 67th running of the prestigious Daytona 500 in 2025, partnering with former Stewart-Haas Racing crew chief Chad Johnston. As a co-owner of Legacy Motor Club, Johnson will pilot the team’s #84 Toyota Camry XSE, with Johnston set to call the shots.

Jimmie Johnson, a California native and seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, built an extraordinary 22-year career with 83 Cup Series wins and one Xfinity victory. Often called "Superman," he now competes part-time, piloting the #84 Toyota for Legacy Motor Club.

Honored as one of NASCAR’s 75 greatest drivers in 2023, Johnson's most notable achievements include four wins in the iconic Brickyard 400 and two wins in the Great American race. Chad Johnston's career as a crew chief spans over a decade, where he has worked with several teams.

Trending

His most recent tenure as a crew chief was with former SHR driver Ryan Preece, who piloted the #41 Ford Mustang for the storied team. However, after SHR announced their exit from the sport, Jimmie Johnson's Cup Series outfit hired the #41 team's crew chief as their manager for Race Engineering.

Expand Tweet

Jimmie Johnson's foray into this year's Daytona 500 came after NASCAR sanctioned the new Open Provisional Exemption (OEP) rule. The Daytona 500 typically features 40 entries, but the new OEP rule adds a 41st slot for elite drivers from other motorsports. These entrants earn no points or prize money. Competitors finishing behind them move up in standings, adjusting their points and earnings.

Can the two-time Daytona 500 winner increase his tally to three wins in the iconic crown jewel event? Tune in to FOX, MRN, and SiriusXM on Sunday, February 16th at 2:30 PM ET to find out.

“It’s what you want”: When Jimmie Johnson shared his thoughts on racing against ‘the best in the world’

Ahead of the 2007 Race of Champions at Wembley, Jimmie Johnson reflected on racing against F1 legend Michael Schumacher. The December 16 event featured top drivers from various disciplines. Johnson teamed with Travis Pastrana for Team USA, while Schumacher partnered with future F1 champion Sebastian Vettel for Team Germany.

Both Johnson and Schumacher share the distinction of being seven-time champions in their respective series, with each securing five consecutive titles during their careers. Speaking about the chance to race against Schumacher, Johnson expressed his admiration for the F1 icon and the significance of sharing the track with one of motorsports' greatest competitors.

"It's one hell of a great opportunity to race against the best in the world, and as a driver that's what you're always looking for -- it's what you want. It's a different type of race. We're only going about 30 mph [average], so we'll have to be really technically sound. Hitting your marks will be key."

"Everyone recognizes [Schumacher] as a champion, and after winning my second straight championship in NASCAR, I hope I'm perceived that way. Beating him and helping Team USA win the Nations Cup would be the perfect ending to the best year of my career," he added.

Expand Tweet

Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel eliminated Jimmie Johnson and Travis Pastrana in the quarter-finals before defeating Team Finland in the final to claim victory in the event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback