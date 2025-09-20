NASCAR legend Kurt Busch shares explanation about 23XI Racing’s new tire plan

Kurt Busch shared details about 23XI Racing’s tire strategy for this week’s race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. The 2004 NASCAR champion explained that the team ran a 40-lap practice session to analyze the new tires, a process they refer to as “decode.”

Busch, however, no longer competes as a driver for 23XI Racing. Instead, he serves as a mentor and consultant for the Toyota-backed team co-owned by six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan. The organization currently fields three full-time entries with Bubba Wallace in the #23, Riley Herbst in the #35, and Tyler Reddick in the #45.

For this weekend, NASCAR is using the same Goodyear Racing Eagle tire package previously run at Bowman Gray Stadium, Martinsville Speedway, North Wilkesboro Speedway, and Richmond Raceway. The soft compound is designed to provide extra grip but comes with quicker fall-off, setting the stage for intriguing tire strategies throughout the 301-lap race.

Speaking about the 23XI's plan on analyzing the tires, Busch said (via PRN on X):

“Kurt Busch gave (Heather DeBeaux) insight into the 23XI plan -- All three drivers made long runs in practice, analyzing the new tire. ‘Any time a new tire's brought to a track, it's called a 'decode.' Our cars did a 40-lap run because they want a good read on the tires and brakes.’”

Kurt Busch is no stranger to the 1.058-mile oval in Loudon, New Hampshire, where he has collected three Cup Series victories. He scored back-to-back wins with Roush Racing in 2004 and added another with Penske Racing (now Team Penske) in 2008.

In addition to supporting the team, the 47-year-old has also been named grand marshal for the Mobil 1 301, scheduled for September 21 at 2:00 p.m. ET. The race will kick off the Round of 12, where two of 23XI Racing’s drivers are still contenders, namely Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick.

Wallace sits eighth in the playoff standings with just a one-point buffer. Reddick is 12th but only three points below the cutline, so a strong finish at Loudon could quickly vault him near the top of the order.

Kurt Busch gives update on his roles at New Hampshire

Kurt Busch posted on X that he’s at New Hampshire Motor Speedway both to fulfill his grand marshal duties and to support 23XI Racing. He added that NASCAR will present him with a replica of his first “Loudon the Lobster” trophy, after he tried to donate the original to the Boston Aquarium.

Busch, the older brother of two-time NASCAR champion and #8 Richard Childress Racing driver Kyle Busch, wrote on the social media platform:

“Headed to (New Hampshire Motor Speedway) this weekend to cover grand marshal duties and to support (23XI Racing). In ‘08, I was able to capture the 1st ever Loudon the Lobster trophy. The track is gifting me a replica, because I tried to donate mine to the Boston Aquarium.”

Before taking on his mentorship role with the team, the 34-time Cup race winner drove the #45 Toyota during the 2022 season. However, a crash at Pocono Raceway sidelined him, and he officially announced his retirement the following year.

