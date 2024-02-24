NASCAR legend Kyle Busch felt “disgraceful” racing at “pathetic” Daytona 500 

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch felt "disgraceful" competing in the 2024 Daytona 500 race which aimed at saving fuel.

In recent years, fuel conservation has emerged as a pivotal strategy in superspeedway racing, with drivers aiming to minimize pit stops by conserving fuel on the track. The logic behind this approach lies in spending less time on pit road, thereby gaining positions through strategic fuel management rather than overtaking on the track, where it can be challenging.

The Daytona 500, NASCAR's marquee event and season opener, witnessed this same strategy as drivers were tasked with executing fuel-saving measures right from the outset.

However, many are not in favour of the concept. The racing displayed at Daytona drew widespread criticism from fans and drivers alike, with multiple racing personnel voicing their opinions on the matter.

Adding to that is Richard Childress Racing driver, Kyle Busch. A two-time Cup champion and racing icon, Busch recently expressed his profound frustration with the fuel-saving directives that characterized the early stages of the Daytona 500, bemoaning the subpar racing conditions.

Ahead of the NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400 race at Atlanta Superspeedway, Busch stated in a press conference:

"The start of the race last week for the Daytona 500, we're all sitting around there, running half-throttle. Not passing, just riding in a line. And, I felt disgraceful. Myself being a race car driver wanting to go fast, and lead laps and win the Daytona 500.

"That was the strategy that we had to employ at the start of the race. We were running almost 50 second lap times. It was pathetic."

Kyle Busch felt sympathetic for the fans during Daytona 500

Addressing the implications of the conservative racing approach on the fan experience, Busch expressed sympathy for spectators who endured a lackluster showcase of NASCAR's premier event. The Richard Childress Racing driver said (via the same press conference):

"I was like, how slow are we gonna go? I felt bad for the fans. I was like, this is not good for them. It's not what I wanted to be doing. But when you get in that situation, I don't know what you do."

Speaking about the potential for alternative racing lines to inject excitement into the proceedings, Kyle Busch said:

"The third lane could've developed. It was so early in the race, nobody wants to develop a third lane. Like we're riding, it's a 500 mile race, don't blow everything up in the first stage, right? But somebody could've just pulled out into the outside lane and literally just ran to the front, and done whatever the heck they wanted to do. So, I was surprised nobody did that."

Kyle Busch finished the Daytona 500 race in 12th position. He will start the upcoming Ambetter Health 400 race at Atlanta Superspeedway in third position behind Michael McDowell and Joey Logano respectively.