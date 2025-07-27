NASCAR legend Mark Martin delivers two-word salute to Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s JRM after milestone achievement

Former NASCAR driver Mark Martin lauded Dale Earnhardt Jr. and JR Motorsports for bagging their 100th Xfinity series win at Indianapolis on Saturday, July 26. He took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and left a two-word congratulatory message for the Mooresville, North Carolina-based outfit.

Mark Martin brought JR Motorsports its very first win during the Sam’s Town 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway back on March 1, 2008. Notably, it was his 48th career Nationwide Series triumph.

So when JR Motorsports delivered their 100th win through the hands of Connor Zilisch at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, it must have brought back memories of Martin bagging the win 17 years ago at LVMS in the No. 5 Delphi Chevrolet. The legend wrote,

“Incredible milestone 🏁”

The top-five spots were rounded up by Sam Mayer, Taylor Gray, Kyle Larson, and Ryan Seig. It was Zilisch’s fifth victory this season, and also his third in consecutive weeks. The 18-year-old speedster will now prepare for next week’s race at Iowa Speedway.

Named the HyVee Perks 250, fans can watch the 250-lap event on the CW network (August 2, 4:30 pm ET onwards). Live radio updates will be provided by MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. Former JR Motorsports driver Sam Mayer happens to be the defending track champion.

Mark Martin and Dale Earnhardt Jr. side with Chase Elliott on playoff debate

Recently, Jeff Gluck of The Athletic asked Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott if he thought a full-season points system would work better than the current elimination-style playoff system. Elliott was all for it, and the reason he gave behind his answer resonated with Hall of Famers Mark Martin and Dale Earnhardt Jr.

As reported by Gluck, Elliott said,

“I think if you just take that as your sample set over the first 26 weeks, it looks pretty solid to me. But, I think that it's a situation that I'm never gonna have the keys to and neither are y'all. It's fun to talk about and I appreciate that but we don't make the rules, right?”

“The system would be just fine if you just had a full season. And if somebody runs away with it, so what? Let's celebrate the fact that somebody ran away with it, that somebody was just that good. Motorsports does not have to be like everybody else to be successful and I'll stand by that until I get done,” Elliott added.

Mark Martin re-shared the post and wrote,

“Mad respect for @chaseelliott here. Check it out.”

While Dale Jr. wrote,

“I can’t argue with this.”

Chase Elliott is now just five races away from the Round of 16 opener at Darlington Raceway on August 31. The Dawsonville native currently sits at the top of the driver standings with 702 points, seven top-fives, and 12 top-10s. He is just hours from running his next race, the iconic Brickyard 400, a race that his teammate Kyle Larson won last year.

