NASCAR legend Mark Martin reacts to female racer Taylor Reimer's ‘solid’ intermediate track debut at Kansas

NASCAR legend Mark Martin has congratulated Taylor Reimer on her first-ever start on an intermediate track. Reimer went a long way to prove her mettle by finishing fifth at the ARCA Menards Series Reese’s 150, a race at the Kansas Speedway.Reimer got her Nitro Motorsports car ready to roll amid a freak 29-car field and was still holding her ground as the contest was extended into overtime, a total of 110 laps. She made passes by selecting lines away from the traffic, thus avoiding the disturbed air that would slow down her car, a technique that is considered necessary to make a gain at higher speeds on 1.5-mile tracks.There were only 21 cars that managed to finish on the lead lap. By finishing in fifth place, Reimer became the second female driver in the history of the ARCA Menards Series to achieve the top-five position.Mark Martin tweeted:&quot;Really solid first race on a big track @kansasspeedway @taylorreimerr&quot;Mark Martin is known as one of the most respected and influential drivers of NASCAR, despite not winning a Cup Series championship. He scored 40 victories in the Cup Series (17th all-time) over a 31-year Sprint Cup career, along with 61 second places (sixth all-time), and 882 races (fifth all-time).As a result, he is also the holder of 56 career poles (seventh all-time) and 49 Xfinity Series wins, a record that lasted for 14 years. His 96 victories in NASCAR's three national series put him in the seventh position on the all-time winners list.Mark Martin backed Chris Buescher’s take on divisive playoff formatMark Martin recently voiced strong support for Chris Buescher’s outspoken critique of NASCAR’s current playoff format, which rewards short-term success over steady performance across the season. Martin called Buescher “brave” for publicly backing the older 36-race format, which offered a full-season championship to the driver with the most points, contrasting with the present system’s focus on playoff qualification and short elimination rounds.Chris Buescher had said in a conversation with Dalton Hopkins:&quot;I still like the 36 race playoff, but that's always been my vote. I'm a little stubborn when it comes to change, but to me, I always prefer it that way. I enjoyed racing that way.&quot;To which Mark Martin replied:&quot;Thank you @Chris_Buescher for being brave enough to speak the truth.&quot;Martin echoed this view, describing the playoff system as a “gimmick” and emphasizing that true champions should be determined by overall performance rather than how well they perform in select playoff races.Martin has been a persistent critic on social media, arguing that the recent format has overshadowed individual race wins and shifted the sport’s values away from celebrating each victory’s significance.