NASCAR legend Michael Waltrip drops a 4-word reaction to Dale Jr.’s rare Daytona moment

Former NASCAR Cup Series driver Michael Waltrip recently shared a throwback moment with Dale Earnhardt Jr., his former DEI teammate. Waltrip posted a clip from the 2001 Pepsi 400 and added a four-word reaction for Dale Jr.

Earnhardt Jr. debuted in the Cup Series in 1999 at the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Roval with Dale Earnhardt Inc., driving the #8 Chevy. Over his 19-year career in the series, he amassed 26 wins, 260 top-10 finishes, and 15 pole positions in 631 starts. He also won two Xfinity Series titles in 1998 and 1999, followed by 24 wins in 147 starts.

The 2001 Cup Series season was challenging for the 50-year-old former stock car driver. He lost his father at the beginning of the season when Dale Earnhardt crashed on the last lap of the Daytona 500. Despite this, Dale Jr. maintained hope and continued to compete that season. On July 7, 2001, at Daytona International Speedway, he secured his first win of the season.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. had a remarkable run at the 2.5-mile track. Recalling the moment, his former teammate Michael Waltrip left a four-word reaction, stating:

"Still makes me cry."

Dale Jr. qualified 13th for the 160-lap race, showcasing an impressive performance and taking home the victory while leading 116 laps. His teammate Waltrip finished the race one spot behind him. The duo celebrated the win together, hugging each other while standing on top of the #15 Chevy. Earnhardt Jr. ended the 2001 Cup Series season in eighth place in the driver standings.

“Michael Waltrip got more out of those cars than people realize”: Dale Jr. reflected on his time with Michael Waltrip at the team garage

Former two-time NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Dale Jr. reminisced about his memories with former teammate Michael Waltrip, looking back on his teenage years and recalling their time together.

In January 2025, a user on X shared an image of the former two-time Daytona 500 champion's 1931 #30 Pennzoil Pontiac. The user counted down the days until the 2025 Daytona 500 and captioned the post:

""Counting the days!… #GreatAmericanRace Michael Waltrip -1991 @MW55""

This post took Dale Jr. back to when he was 16 and spending time with Michael Waltrip. He wrote on X:

"When I was 16, I would stop by their shop and hang out. Knew a few of the guys on the team. They showed me one of their cars, and how it had literal inches of bondo in certain areas of the body. I always thought @MW55 and them got more out of those cars than people realize."

Waltrip won his first Cup Series race during his debut season with Dale Earnhardt Inc. in 2001. Waltrip clinched the Greatest American Race, the Daytona 500, but faced the tragedy of losing his team owner, Dale Earnhardt Sr., on the race's final lap.

