NASCAR legend picks Tyler Reddick to win the 2024 Daytona 500

Former NASCAR driver and 9-time Xfinity Series race winner Kenny Wallace has picked 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick as the favorite to win the upcoming Daytona 500 race.

With NASCAR Cup Series' season opener, the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway, only a few hours away, the anticipation among fans is at its peak. The race, which was initially slated to take place on Sunday, February 18, was postponed to Monday due to inclement weather conditions.

Nevertheless, this adjustment has only intensified the anticipation among fans eagerly awaiting The Great American Race. With two-time Cup Series champion Joey Logano starting the race from pole position for the first time in his career, the Team Penske ace is unquestionably among the favorites to win the race.

Michael McDowell, although an underdog for some, would be yet another driver to keep an eye on. The 2021 Daytona 500 winner will start the race from the second position alongside Logano in the front row.

However, according to NASCAR legend and the host of the infamous "Kenny Wallace Media" podcast, Kenny Wallace, 23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick might be the one walking out of the arena with the Harley J. Earl trophy in his hands.

Replying to a fan's question on X (formerly Twitter), Wallace shared his pick for the iconic race. He also backed veteran driver Justin Allgaier to win the now-postponed NASCAR Xfinity Series United Rentals 300 race.

Expand Tweet

Reddick, 28, will start the race from the third position behind Logano and McDowell. The two-time Xfinity Series champion won the first Daytona Duel race ahead of the Cup Series season-opener to secure his spot.

Tyler Reddick aiming to secure first Daytona 500 victory

Reflecting on his triumph in the Daytona Duel race, Reddick expressed his enthusiasm at winning on the track. He stated (via RACER):

"Yeah, it was a cool moment,. I’ve got a win here in the Truck [Series] and in the Xfinity car and to win a Duel race here in the Cup car is really cool."

Reddick added:

"Obviously, winning the July Daytona race, or the summer race would be really great. Winning the Daytona 500 would be incredible. To park a Cup car in victory lane here was nice. I’ve been absent from victory lane here at this place for some time, so it was nice to be back up front."