"You get the satisfaction from that" - NASCAR legend Red Farmer on racing at 89 years of age

Speaking of love and passion for racing, the Red Farmer, a NASCAR legend, is a perfect definition of these words. Farmer, who is 89 years old this year, is still turning laps like a 30-year-old driver, proving to the world that age is just a number.

Being a veteran in this field, he has managed to convince his family to follow his path, and to them, racing is like a family affair. Those who are not in the cars are helping out at the track.

At the moment, Farmer regularly competes in the Dirt Late Model Series, competing against his grandsons.

Surprisingly, Farmer's Ford F-97 still beat his grandsons on the tracks. Last year, he placed sixth in the drivers’ standing while his two grandsons placed seventh and eighth, a sign that he is still in good shape.

Speaking to Fox & Friends, Red Farmer spoke about where he gets his satisfaction from, saying:

"You work on your car, I work on them and build them myself, you know, and then you need to go out there and compete against somebody and see how it worked out. So, you get satisfaction from that. "

Being a legend, his impact on the world of racing is immense. Whether he wins or loses, and can't come close to describing it.

His racing journey began back in 1948 when he raced his first race at Opa-Locka Speedway. The 2021 Hall of Fame inductee rose to prominence as a member of the Alabama Gang, which is associated with his hometown.

Red Farmer performance at NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series

During his early racing career, Red Farmer was one of the finest drivers, taking on three Late Model Sportsman Division championships. He collected all three in a row from 1969 to 1971.

Farmer only competed in 36 NASCAR Cup races from 1953 to 1975, taking three top-ten finishes in 13 years. He also competed in the Xfinity Series for the year, coming out with zero wins as well as zero top-ten finishes.

His career wins totaled around 700, the majority of which came from his early days on the track in the 1950s and 1960s. In 1998, the legend was named one of NASCAR’s 50 greatest drivers.

On top of that, the distinguished driver has been a member of the Hall of Fame five times. He was also a member of the first class of inductees into the Talladega-Texaco Walk of Fame.

When he was inducted for the first time, the International Motorsports Hall of Fame had to turn a blind eye to the five-year retirement rule since they figured out that he was never going to retire.

