NASCAR legend Richard Petty sends a two-word message on LMC's 'latest' Daytona 500 revelation

NASCAR legend Richard Petty reacted to Legacy Motor Club’s latest Daytona 500 revelation with a brief but enthusiastic two-word response. The team recently revealed the newest AdventHealth paint scheme for the upcoming race.

Petty previously owned Legacy Motor Club which was then known by the name ‘Petty GMS Motorsports’. Notably, he still owns a minor stake in the company. Showing enthusiasm for the new reveal, the 87-year-old veteran issued a two-word response. He wrote,

“Looks fast!”

Legacy Motor Club (LMC) revealed their new paint scheme via their official Twitter account (@LEGACYMotorClub). The video attached to the tweet showcased the car's four-color design. Three shades of blue, varying in intensity, are combined with green accents against a white background, creating a vibrant look. The tweet is captioned,

"Excited to unveil the latest @AdventHealth paint scheme and see it in action at the #DAYTONA500"

Following the paint scheme reveal, Legacy Motor Club also confirmed that Chad Johnston will serve as Jimmie Johnson’s crew chief for the 2025 Daytona 500. Johnston joined LMC in November 2024 as Manager of Race Engineering.

Johnston previously worked at Stewart-Haas Racing, where he was the crew chief for Ryan Preece during the 2023 and 2024 seasons. He led Kyle Larson to four Cup Series wins in 2017 and secured Martin Truex Jr.'s first win in 2013. Coming ahead of February 16’s Great American Race, this change could be significant for Johnson.

Legacy Motor Club competes under the Toyota Gazoo Racing banner. Their driver lineup includes Erik Jones (No. 43), John Hunter Nemechek (No. 42), and Jimmie Johnson (No. 84), who participates in select races.

"Racing helped keep the family together," – Richard Petty talks about his NASCAR Hall of Fame exhibit

In 2017, Richard Petty’s limited-time exhibit was displayed at the NASCAR Hall of Fame's Great Hall. It including over 100 artifacts from the Petty Racing family. Before agreeing to the exhibit, Petty made it clear that he wanted the entire Petty family’s contributions to be recognized. Speaking to Charlotte Magazine, Petty explained why he set this condition, saying,

“Well, that’s what it’s all about. I wouldn’t be here if it hadn’t been for family. Know what I mean? And my family wouldn’t have been here if it wasn't for me. So it’s really hard to keep a family together for 60 or 70 years. And racing helped keep the family together, I think. Because all of us were after the same thing, and that was to go win races. And you see a lot of families arguing about stuff, split up; our family stayed together and is still together.”

Richard Petty, a second-generation driver from the Petty Racing family, has seven Cup Series titles, the most wins, most pole positions, and countless other records to his name. He was inducted into the inaugural class of the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2010.

However, he is not the only one from the Petty family who became a part of the racing world. Lee Petty, Richard’s father, won the Daytona 500 three times. Richard’s son, Kyle Petty, won eight NASCAR races and became a commentator, and his brother, Maurice Petty, raced briefly before building engines for Richard’s championship cars.

