NASCAR legend Ricky Rudd shares unfiltered thoughts about Hall of Famer inductee Carl Edwards: “He’s a mystery”

Veteran NASCAR driver Ricky Rudd shared his positive thoughts for fellow NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee Carl Edwards. Rudd mentioned that he would want to see more of Edwards' driving.

Both Carl Edwards and Ricky Rudd are in the Class of 2025 NASCAR Hall of Fame. Edwards retired at the end of the 2016 season, while Rudd raced for teams like Richard Childress Racing starting in the late 1970s. His career lasted until the end of the 2007 Cup Series season. Rudd was highly successful, known for his competitive racing style.

When asked about his fellow inductee Carl Edwards, Rudd mentioned that he was one of the more competitive drivers that he had the opportunity to race with during the later stages of his career.

"I can't think of a a better guy, you know. Carl, he's a mystery to a lot of people and and I think, he left the sport on top which is everyone's dream. They would like to go out on top. But Carl, you know, I'm sure everybody gets tired of talking about but I'm sitting there I wanted more. I want to see more Carl Edwards," Ricky Rudd said (39:35 onwards).

He further mentioned that although he did not have the chance to converse with Edwards a lot during his career (as the two only shared the field for a short period of time), Rudd recently spoke with him and discovered they share a passion for aviation.

"I was leaving he was coming in and he was winning everything in the in the lower you know series of NASCAR. But I never got a chance to talk to Carl until recently and just what a neat guy. We share the same love of Aviation. Carl used to fly his own jet to to the racetrack," Rudd added.

"It's something special": Ricky Rudd on being inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame

Ricky Rudd raced in the Cup Series between 1975 and 2007. In his career spanning multiple decades, he had the opportunity to race with major teams, including the likes of Richard Childress Racing and Hendrick Motorsports.

He also owned a team called Rudd Performance Motorsports; he was the only driver for the team. Although he never managed to win the Cup Series championship, Ricky Rudd did finish in second place in 1991.

After being inducted into the Hall of Fame, Rudd shared a positive statement, calling this induction a "highlight of everything."

"It's something special. I don't know how to word it because it is special, and you realize that. I've been fortunate to win some races but to me, this is the highlight of everything," Rudd stated.

The 68-year-old holds the record for most consecutive NASCAR starts at 788. He bagged 23 victories during his career.

