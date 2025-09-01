NASCAR legend Tony Stewart earns major milestone in NHRA

Tony Stewart, a NASCAR legend, recently captured the NHRA Top Fuel Regular Season title. Stewart, behind the wheel of the Tony Stewart Racing (TSR) Direct Connection Dodge//SRT Top Fuel dragster, put together an exceptional season that featured not only numerous wins but also great consistency throughout the 20-race NHRA Mission Drag Racing Series by reaching the semifinal and final rounds.With his incredible performance, Tony Stewart secured the 2025 NHRA Top Fuel regular season title, adding more to his already rich motorsports legacy. The victories he earned at the Four-Wide Nationals in Las Vegas and the Route 66 Nationals in Joliet, Illinois, were among the strong performances he delivered that allowed him to lead the points standings going into the playoffs. Notably, Stewart is now the first driver to win major championships in IndyCar, NASCAR, SRX, and NHRA Top Fuel.Tony Stewart Racing Nitro posted on X:&quot;@TonyStewart is your 2025 @NHRA Regular Season Champion!&quot;Stewart showed a lot of consistency and speed. He not only won two major Top Fuel events but also qualified at a career-best time of 3.679 seconds and was record-breaking in Chicago with a 3.777-second run at 329.10 mph. He was also very consistent, as evidenced by his five consecutive final appearances. His great driving, as well as the good performance of his TSR Dodge//SRT dragster, were the main reasons behind his dominance in the points standings, as he had gone 71 points ahead at one time during the season.Tony Stewart fires back at 'frustrating' and 'disappointing' TSR criticismTony Stewart, celebrating the 25th anniversary of Tony Stewart Racing (TSR) in 2025, addressed recent criticism directed at his team following the end of his long-standing partnership with Donny Schatz. Schatz, who had been with TSR since 2008 and won eight series titles, was replaced by Kerry Madsen in August 2025. Stewart expressed deep frustration with how the split was perceived publicly, emphasizing that the criticism was unwarranted and hurtful, especially given their 18-year relationship. He highlighted the challenge of building a professional racing program and dismissed critics who claim to know how it should be run without firsthand experience.&quot;It just, it's really frustrating and disappointing to have to live through that part of it for no reason, for people that just literally don’t have a clue what it takes to build a program. You know, if they're so smart I'd like to see them on a program, you know? It'd be really fun to watch them step on their d*ck and suffer, and think they know all the answers of what it takes to a professional race team,&quot; said Stewart during a Q&amp;A session with Flo Racing.Stewart elaborated on the significant differences between his drag racing team and his previous stock car racing experiences, explaining that drag racing races last mere seconds (around 3.5 seconds) compared to NASCAR races, which last hours with multiple pit stops. This fundamental difference impacts the way the teams operate and prepare, requiring intense focus on extremely short performances rather than endurance over long distances.