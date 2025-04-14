NASCAR legend Tony Stewart’s wife Leah shares precious pre-race moments with son Dominic

Tony Stewart's wife, Leah Pruett, shared a pre-race moment with her son, Dominic James Stewart, on Instagram. The video showed Stewart having father-son time with the newborn ahead of the NHRA Top Fuel race.
Stewart and his wife, Pruett, welcomed their son, Dominic, in November last year. From then on, little Dominic has become a household name for all Tony Stewart fans and enthusiasts. Apart from their off-track times, the couple is often seen spending their time with the newborn at racetracks, and on Sunday, it was no different.
As little Dominic arrived at the Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with his mother, Leah Pruett, he was accompanied by his father, Tony Stewart. Sharing the trio's video on the Meta-owned platform, Mrs. Stewart wrote:
"Have a great race day dad. - Dom (Probably).
Here's the screenshot of Leah Pruett's recent Instagram story with Stewart and Dominic:
Stewart got married to NHRA Top Fuel driver Leah Pruett in November 2021. Three years later, they welcomed their firstborn, Dominic James Stewart.
Stewart is away from IndyCar and NASCAR scenes as the former Cup driver has a full focus on the NHRA Top Fuel. His last direct contact with stock car racing was the ownership of Stewart-Haas Racing, but at the end of 2024, he withdrew from it, and SHR went defunct.
Tony Stewart let his feelings known after winning the NHRA Top Fuel Dragster category
Following his victory at the NHRA Top Fuel Dragster category at the Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Tony Stewart shared his thoughts and thanked his team for the overall support. After defeating Antron Brown at 317.42 miles an hour in just 3.870 seconds, he said, via Indystar.com:
“You sure as hell appreciate it more when you struggle like we did,” Stewart said. “All the credit goes to this team. I’m so proud of my guys. There’s so many great partners here and I have a great team standing there. I have a feeling I’m really going to be hurting in the morning, but it sure as hell is going to be worth it.”
Nicknamed "Smoke," Stewart competes in the NHRA Top Fuel Dragster category for his team, Tony Stewart Racing. His wife, Leah Pruett, is also a NHRA Top Fuel Dragster racing driver.
Stewart is a three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, has 49 wins, 15 poles and 308 Top 10s in 618 races. In IndyCar, he has a championship (1997), three wins, eight pole positions and seven podiums to his name.