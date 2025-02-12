NASCAR legend Tony Stewart set to celebrate 25 years anniversary of his racing institution TSR this year

Tony Stewart Racing (TSR) is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2025. Founded by NASCAR legend Tony Stewart in November 2000, TSR has won 27 owner championships—14 in USAC, 9 in the WoO Sprint Car Series, and 4 in the All Star Circuit of Champions TQ Midgets Series, since its first season in 2001.

The team operates from a state-of-the-art 25,000-square-foot facility in Brownsburg, Indiana, where it continues to build championship-winning cars. Over the years, TSR has featured elite racers like Steve Kinser, Kraig Kinser, Danny Lasoski, and Christopher Bell.

In a recent tweet on the team’s official X handle, TSR announced its 25-year milestone and shared a glimpse of the upcoming season, confirming participation in the NHRA and WoO. The tweet read,

Tony Stewart Racing is thrilled to celebrate 25 years in 2025. We’re looking forward to bringing these machines to the @NHRA and @WorldofOutlaws this season! #25in25 | #TonyStewart | #TonyStewartRacing | #TSRnitro | #WoOSprint | #NHRA | #Dodge | #Ford | #OneTeamAllTeam | @TonyStewart | @MattHagan_FC | @DonnySchatz

Tony Stewart Racing’s success can be measured by its performance at the Knoxville Nationals, the biggest event in Sprint Car racing. The team has secured 12 Knoxville Nationals victories—Danny Lasoski won in 2001, 2003, and 2004, while Donny Schatz took victories in 2008, 2009, 2011-2015, 2017, and 2022. TSR also boasts five Kings Royal wins at Eldora Speedway, a track owned by Tony Stewart himself.

Tony Stewart Partners with Matt Hagan

In 2025, TSR is expanding its NHRA (National Hot Rod Association) presence. Stewart will be competing in Top Fuel, while four-time Funny Car champion Matt Hagan drives a Dodge Charger SRT HELLCAT for the team. TSR Nitro kicked off the 2025 NHRA season at the SCAG Power Equipment PRO Superstar Shootout in Florida, where both Stewart and Hagan put in strong qualifying performances. Although neither advanced too far, the event was a precursor and valuable preparation for the NHRA Gator Nationals in March.

As TSR reaches the 25 year mark, a major reunion took place at Bradenton Motorsports Park, where Stewart was seen alongside Hagan. Now in his fourth season with TSR, Hagan continues as a part of the team. Stewart, a three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion (as driver), is in his second season driving for his NHRA team, and filling in for his wife, Leah Pruett. The 36 year old has taken a break from racing after becoming a mother.

Recently, TSR Nitro shared a tweet highlighting the moment, posting a picture of Stewart and Hagan at the track. The caption read,

"Teammates #TSRnitro|#RunItBack|#Dodge|@MattHagan_FC|@TonyStewart|@AmericanRebel99|@AndyRossRebel💪🏼"

After retiring from full-time competition in 2016, Stewart co-owned Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) until its closure in 2024. Following SHR’s shutdown, Gene Haas retained one NASCAR charter and launched the Haas Factory Team, which will compete in the Xfinity Series and Cup Series in 2025. Meanwhile, Stewart remains focused on growing TSR in both dirt and drag racing.

