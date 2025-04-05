NASCAR legend Tony Stewart shares birthday post for his father Nelson

Three-time NASCAR Cup champion Tony Stewart wished his father, Nelson, on his 87th birthday on April 5. Tony, who now competes in the NHRA top fuel drag racing, started racing go-karts when he was 7 years old. His father, Nelson Stewart, served as his car owner and crew chief. The Columbus, Indiana native raced in USAC before moving to the IndyCar Series and later NASCAR, where he boasted 49 wins.
In a recent post on X, Stewart shared a picture of his father at an NHRA event and wrote:
"Happy Birthday, Dad 🎂"
Tony Stewart joined NHRA last year to substitute for his wife, Leah Pruett, in the Top Fuel dragster for his team, Tony Stewart Racing (TSR). Last year, Tony shared his father's interest in racing in the NHRA. Nelson has previously competed in legend cars and also won the Outlaw Legends race at the Bartholomew County 4-H Fair in 2023. On his father's interest in racing, Tony Stewart said via Newsweek in December 2024:
"If he wants to race, by God, we're not going to tell him he can't race... I think Antron [Brown] has almost adopted him."
Meanwhile, Tony completed his first NHRA season in third place overall and also took home the Rookie of the Year award.
"Made some real progress with the car" - Tony Stewart after second place at Pomona
Tony Stewart is the only driver to have won titles in both the IndyCar and the NASCAR Cup Series. He retired from the Cup Series, where he won 49 races, after the conclusion of the 2016 season for the former team he co-owned, Stewart-Haas Racing. Stewart is now racing in place of his wife, Leah Pruett, who is a 12-time NHRA Top Fuel race winner. The couple got married in 2021 and welcomed their first child, Dominic James Stewart, in November last year.
Stewart came very close to winning the first Top Fuel race at the Pomona dragstrip last week. He finished second behind Clay Millican at the third race of the 2025 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series. After the race, he shared an Instagram post to talk about gaining momentum in the series. He wrote:
"Made some real progress with the car this weekend. Proud of this team for digging deep and getting us to the final round. Came up just short to Clay, but we’re leaving Pomona with momentum—and we’re heading to Vegas ready to finish what we started."
Meanwhile, TSR recently announced its split with Ford engines. The team said in a statement that the engines were giving too much power and making the car harder to drive. It will now switch to a Chevrolet Block 410 for the rest of the 2025 NHRA season. TSR also announced a multi-year extension with Dodge in February.