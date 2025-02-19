NASCAR legend Tony Stewart teases ‘impact roundtable’ conversation featuring Richard Childress and Ray Evernham

NASCAR legend Tony Stewart teased the latest episode of Racers Roundtable, which features impact Hall of Famers on Wednesday. The all-new episode includes legendary team owner Richard Childress, former crew chief and team owner Ray Evernham, and World of Outlaws icon Steve Kinser.

Childress, a legendary NASCAR team owner and Hall of Fame inductee, won six championships alongside Dale Earnhardt. Likewise, Evernham was instrumental in Jeff Gordon's title success with Hendrick Motorsports before starting his eponymous Cup Series team. Meanwhile, Kinser, a 20-time World of Outlaws champion, dominated the sprint car racing scene, earning the nickname "the King."

Tony Stewart and co-host Danny Sullivan will sit down with three racing legends to discuss stories, strategies, and memorable anecdotes from the past. The three-time Cup Series champion shared a teaser for the all-new episode, set to air on MAVTV this Wednesday.

"Racing legends take the table! Join Richard Childress, Steve Kinser, and Ray Evernham for an all-new Racers Roundtable—where stories, strategy, and history collide. Tune in at 10 PM ET on @MAVTV or the MAVTV GO app with any subscription plan!" Tony Steawart wrote in his X post.

In the teaser shared by Stewart, Kinser narrates a story, when he had a go-kart with no motor, and used to hone his skills by coasting down the hill. Later, Childress and Evernham share funny banter, as the latter suggests they could sell peanuts for profits if they stop racing tomorrow.

"I would have no idea what I would do tomorrow if we stopped racing today." Childress said, to which Evernham replied. "We could go sell some peanuts and some stuff over there. Probably get some good money from peanuts now!"

Catch the banter between racing legends on the latest episode of Racers Roundtable, airing this Wednesday at 10 PM ET on MAVTV and is available to stream on the MAVTV GO app.

Exploring the demise of Tony Stewart and Ray Evernham's joint venture

Superstar Racing Experience - Sharon Speedway - Source: Getty

Tony Stewart and Ray Evernham co-founded the Superstar Racing Experience, which debuted in 2021. This series brought together young talent, retired drivers, and superstars from NASCAR and IndyCar, competing on dirt and asphalt short tracks over three seasons.

The SRX series was shut down in 2024, with Evernham revealing that poor TV ratings played a key role in the demise of the weeknight racing show. The first two seasons aired on CBS, while the final season was broadcast on ESPN. In an interview with Forbes, Tony Stewart said:

"It still didn't rate the way that it needed to on the weeknight. Everybody thought it was a great idea, but you've got to raise the kind of money that it takes to do a program like that; it's got to have a pretty big viewing audience."

"But, you know, TV is a tough business because you just don't know when people want to watch what they want to watch, how long they want to watch." he added.

Tony Stewart, Marco Andretti, and Ryan Newman clinched the drivers' championships over three seasons of the SRX Series. Since its shutdown, Stewart has shifted his focus to Top Fuel drag racing, while Evernham acquired the naming rights for the International Race of Champions (IROC) series in 2024.

