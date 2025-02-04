NASCAR legend Tony Stewart and wife Leah Pruett share adorable picture of son for the first time at racetrack

Tony Stewart's NASCAR career may have ended, but his racing days are far from over. Stewart recently gave his son a first look at his life on the racetrack as they posed for an adorable picture with Leah Pruett.

Following the end of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season last November, Stewart left the sport as a co-owner of Stewart-Haas Racing after it ceased operations. A few days later, he welcomed his firstborn child, Dominic James, with his wife Leah Pruett while competing in the NHRA season finale.

In an X (formerly Twitter) post, the 53-year-old's race team, Tony Stewart Racing Nitro, shared a picture of the family on Dominic's first visit to a race track.

"Introducing Dom to the racetrack life 😁," Tony Stewart Racing Nitro wrote.

Tony Stewart will continue competing in the NHRA's Top Fuel category as a substitute driver for Leah Pruett who decided to sit out this year as well to look after Dominic.

Last year, Stewart advanced to the semifinals at the Ponoma Dragstrip but lost to Doug Kalitta to end his season. Regardless, the Indiana native won the Rookie of the Year award and finished ninth in the overall Top Fuel standings.

The upcoming NHRA season marks the first year Stewart will not be involved in NASCAR after about three decades of competition as a driver, team co-owner, and owner. He notably won three Cup Series championships, two with Joe Gibbs Racing (as driver) and one with the now-defunct Stewart-Haas Racing team (as owner). In addition, Stewart won one championship as a team co-owner with driver Kevin Harvick in 2014.

SHR has been rebranded as Haas Factory Team and fields one charter only after selling three charters. Cole Custer spearheads the team's sole entry in the premier series driving the No. 41 Ford Mustang.

Tony Stewart shared his thoughts on fatherhood with son Dominic

Tony Stewart (near) races alongside Gary Pritchett during the NHRA Finals at In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip- Source: Imagn

Tony Stewart opened up about his journey as a first-time father to his son Dominic. The former NASCAR driver said he looks forward to seeing his son growing right before his eyes.

In an interview with WESH, Stewart said:

"This point in my life to wake up every day and know that when I see Dominic, I know that every day there's gonna be a little change that was a little different than the day before and that's what I look forward to every day, when I wake up."

The three-time NASCAR Cup Series drivers' champion added:

"Literally the clock stops. When you see him and he smiles, it's like the clock stops and nothing else in the world is happening."

When Dominic was born, Stewart flew from Ponoma Dragstrip in California to Phoenix to be with his family after qualifying on Saturday. He returned to the racetrack on Sunday for the NHRA's season finale driving the 11,000-horsepower Dodge dragster.

Stewart will be back in his dragster for the season opener at Gainesville Raceway in Florida in the first week of March.

