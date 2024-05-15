NASCAR legend “upset emotionally” over Dale Earnhardt’s new Amazon series

Former NASCAR driver Kenny Wallace has expressed emotional sadness about legendary driver Dale Earnhardt Sr.'s upcoming docu-series on Prime Video.

Dale Earnhardt, renowned in the motorsports fraternity as the 'Intimidator' is one of the best drivers NASCAR has ever witnessed, and his seven Cup Series titles and several notable wins serve as a testament to it.

The legendary driver ventured into the Cup Series at the 1975 World 600 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, and it took four years for him to bag his first-ever NASCAR win at the 1979 Southeastern 500 held at the Bristol Motor Speedway. Nonetheless, Earnhardt left an indelible mark on the sport with his countless achievements.

To honor the late driver's legacy and his contribution to the high-octane sport, Prime Video recently announced the airing of their new four-part docu-series, the 'Untitled Earnhardt Documentary,' following which, his son, Dale Earnhardt Jr. shared the news on his X (formerly Twitter) account which garnered Kenny Wallace's attention.

Seeing the update, Wallace apparently went down memory lane of his days with Dale Earnhardt Sr. and how the fatal crash during the 2001 race at Daytona Beach claimed the life of the famed driver. He replied:

"😔 sighhhh. So hard for me to watch these because it upsets me emotionally. So incredibly sad," wrote the 9x Xfinity Series race winner.

Prime Video pens down a statement ahead of Dale Earnhardt Sr.'s docu-series launch

Prime Video was introduced to the world in December 2016 after finding a concrete footing in the entertainment industry, the Amazon-owned streaming giant has highlighted their interest in increasing the accessibility of sports through their Over The Top (OTT) streaming services.

The company's sports docu-series streaming calendar has four projects in the bag. This includes Dale Earnhardt's documentary, a bundle of shows on the renowned Game 7s of the NBA, a crime documentary about an ardent fan of the Kansas City Chiefs who also happened to be a bank robber, and another four-part series highlighting the history of the Madden video game franchise.

Prime Video stated during their Upfront presentation on Tuesday, May 14, honoring "the most influential figure" of NASCAR. The message read:

"The history of the Earnhardt family is the history of NASCAR—you can’t tell the story of one without the other—and at the center of the Earnhardt family was Dale Earnhardt Sr., the most influential figure the sport has ever known."

Prime Video added:

"A charismatic, working-class hero to millions of fans, Earnhardt spent the better part of two decades as the most visible figure in stock car racing, breaking through the confines of the sport’s regional fan base to mainstream notoriety, racking up millions in endorsement deals from Coca-Cola to Wheaties, and appearing on daytime TV and late-night talk shows."

"From one generation to the next, racing would bring the Earnhardt family together, but it wasn’t always an easy road. Now, with unparalleled access and never before seen archival material, the Untitled Earnhardt Documentary promises a profound, revealing, and definitive account of a historic American family," the company concluded.

The series is presented by Prime Video and produced by Imagine Documentaries, NASCAR Studios, and Everyone Else, including Dale Earnhardt Jr's company Dirty Mo Media.