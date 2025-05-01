NASCAR legends Jeff Gordon, Jimmie Johnson appear in American Thunder as Amazon Prime releases teaser

Amazon Prime Video released the official teaser of American Thunder featuring NASCAR legends Rick Hendrick and Jeff Gordon on May 1. The highly anticipated documentary narrates NASCAR's ambitious effort at the 2023 24 Hours of Le Mans with Garage 56. The film, set to premiere on June 12 exclusively on Prime Video, offers a behind-the-scenes look at one of the sport's boldest international projects.

The documentary revisits the moment when America's stock car made its mark on endurance racing's grandest stage. NASCAR reposted the teaser shared by Prime Video featuring Rick Hendrick, Jeff Gordon, and Jimmie Johnson:

"Keep your eyes on the track. American Thunder premieres June 12."

The video has captured the imagination of racing fans with a mix of candid paddock moments and high-octane race footage of NASCAR's return to Le Mans after nearly five decades.

Aimed at commemorating NASCAR's 75th anniversary, the Garage 56 entry was a collaborative project between Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet, Goodyear, and NASCAR. The documentary features voices from across the spectrum, with the governing body CEO Jim France, Hendrick Motorsports owner Rick Hendrick, Crew Chief Chad Knaus, and vice chairman Jeff Gordon.

France, the current CEO and son of NASCAR founder Bill France Sr., recalls his father in the trailer and says:

"Our goal was to make sure that we beat my father's record."

This comment refers to NASCAR's previous but unfulfilled attempt in 1976 when France Sr. tried to bring a stock car to Le Mans. He fielded a Ford Torino and a Dodge Charger, only to fall short.

While it served the purpose of celebrating the bicentennial of the U.S. Declaration of Independence and honored the French contribution to American independence, both cars had to retire early. The 2023 campaign was, in many ways, a redemptive shot at rewriting that narrative.

NASCAR's redemption arc at Le Mans 2023 with Garage 56

The #24 Garage 55 Chevrolet ZL1 pits at the 2023 24 Hours of Le Mans. Source: Getty

Garage 56's #24 Next Gen Chevrolet ZL1 was driven by Jimmie Johnson, Mike Rockenfeller, and Jenson Button in a significant 24 Hours of Le Mans effort. The car ran under the unclassified 'Innovative Car' category, the sole entry in its class. The team was led by Greg Ives, overseen by Hendrick Motorsports crew chief Chad Knaus, and supported by NASCAR and IMSA.

The Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 was racing to finish the 24-hour endurance race without mechanical embarrassment, as in earlier instances in 1962 and 1976. Powered with a 5.8-liter V8 engine and a unique spec compared to its Cup Series cousin, the car maintained a consistent pace and matched GTE-Am and LMP class vehicles.

Jenson Button began the opening stint with a strong start and kept clear of early traffic, trailing just the GTE-Am leaders. 2010 Le Mans winner, Mike Rockenfeller took the helm at dusk and settled in for the evening double stint. His experience proved crucial as he expertly transitioned from daylight to darkness around Circuit de la Sarthe. He also drove the car's fastest lap of the day at 3:50.512.

By the time Jimmie Johnson took over for his night stint, Garage 56 was no longer just an exhibition car; it became a crowd favorite. Fans and pit reporters loved the deep sound of the V8 engine echoing through the trees, which stood out in the trailer as well. However, mechanical challenges weren't absent.

Around the 16-hour mark, the team encountered gearbox and rear diffuser concerns that demanded longer-than-expected pit stops. The team changed strategy and didn't let the car fall out of rhythm. The turning point came post-sunrise when the Camaro returned to full performance, its lap times close to the GTE-Am runners.

Button returned to the car for the final leg., guiding it across the finish line at 4 p.m. local time. The #24 Chevrolet completed 285 laps, totaling just over 3,800 kilometers, and finished 39th in a 62-car field. While it didn't stand on the podium, the car completed one of the toughest races in the world and earned applause from Le Mans veterans.

