NASCAR legends Jeff Gordon, Mark Martin, Bill Elliott and more to compete at the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion

Jeff Gordon, Mark Martin, Bill Elliott, Ken Schrader, and Bobby Labonte will take on the track at the 2025 Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion, held from August 13-16 at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. They will be joined by other motorsport legends, including Danny Sullivan and Scott Pruett.

The International Race of Champions (IROC) group at the event will host some of NASCAR’s most iconic figures. Featured cars will include classic IROC models like Camaros, Avengers, and Porsches—vehicles that played a key role in the series' history.

Fans will have a rare chance to see these legendary cars in action and meet the drivers up close. The news was also shared by the editor-in-chief of Racing America, Joseph Srigley on X.

NEWS: #NASCAR legends @JeffGordonWeb, @MarkMartin, @KenSchrader, @Bobby_Labonte, and Bill Elliott will compete in the IROC group during the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion on August 13-16 at Laguna Seca.

This event is especially significant for Jeff Gordon, as it marks his first time racing at Laguna Seca. Ray Evernham, former crew chief, and IROC co-owner, has assembled this historic lineup of drivers and cars.

Jeff Gordon, a four-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, has 93 wins, 477 top-ten finishes, and 81 pole positions. He was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2019. Mark Martin, a five-time IROC Series champion, holds the most titles in IROC history. He also has 40 NASCAR Cup Series wins and 453 top-ten finishes.

Bill Elliott, the 1988 Winston Cup Series champion, earned 44 career NASCAR wins and was repeatedly named one of NASCAR’s Most Popular Drivers. Bobby Labonte won the 2000 Winston Cup Championship and the 2001 IROC Championship. Ken Schrader, known for his versatility, has competed in multiple racing series and finished as high as fourth in the 1994 NASCAR Cup Series championship.

Originally designed to determine the best driver across racing disciplines, the IROC series returns to Laguna Seca for a special showcase. Ray Evernham expressed excitement about bringing these legendary drivers back together with the historic cars they once raced.

“I think this is the first time several of these drivers, including Jeff Gordon, have raced at Laguna Seca, and to do so during the renowned Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion is something I know they will enjoy,” said Evernham. (via Autoweek)

Adding to the excitement, McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown and Bruce Canepa, Vice President of Friends of Laguna Seca, will also take the wheel of classic IROC cars.

Jeff Gordon on NASCAR’s Open Exemption Provisional Controversy

While preparing for the Rolex Monterey race, Jeff Gordon has spoken out about NASCAR’s new Open Exemption Provisional (OEP) rule. The OEP guarantees a “world-class” driver a spot in major events like the Daytona 500, even if they fail to qualify through traditional methods.

NASCAR’s decision to grant the OEP to four-time Indy 500 champion Helio Castroneves for the 2025 Daytona 500 has sparked debate. Gordon questioned the selection process, asking,

“What’s the criteria that dictate who gets in and who doesn’t? Does it just become a popularity contest?” (via Motociclismo)

He also raised concerns about fairness, wondering whether seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Jimmie Johnson would have been chosen if he had applied. In retaliation, Trackhouse Racing owner Justin Marks defended the rule, stating,

“The OEP is about growth, visibility, and celebrating the global appeal of racing.” (via Motociclismo)

He also added that including Helio Castroneves in the Daytona 500 lineup brings excitement and attracts new fans to the sport. The man in focus, Castroneves is a Brazilian race car driver and a four-time Indianapolis 500 champion. He has also won the Rolex 24 at Daytona three times and secured the 2020 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

