NASCAR makes a big change to the Mexico City race

NASCAR is expanding the field for the 2025 Xfinity Series race in Mexico City. The Chilango 150 at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, scheduled for Saturday, June 14, will allow 40 cars to compete instead of the usual 38. This move is part of NASCAR’s push to grow its international presence.

Ad

The Mexico City event marks the Xfinity Series’ first race outside the United States since 2008. It will be broadcast live on The CW at 4:30 p.m. ET. Practice will be held on Friday, June 13, with qualifying on the morning of the race.

The race also follows the announcement of the Cup Series’ first-ever points race outside the US, which will also take place in Mexico City in 2025. The two extra spots in the Xfinity field will be filled through what NASCAR is calling an "International Provisional."

Ad

Trending

The two entries will start 39th and 40th and will not receive any purse money, points, or playoff rewards, regardless of their finishing position. This includes stage points, playoff points, and championship eligibility.

Matt Weaver shared the change on social media, writing:

“NASCAR has added two extra starting positions to the Mexico City Xfinity race. Teams that make the field using these spots will not receive purse money, points, or win perks.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

If a driver using the International Provisional wins the race or a stage, the runner-up will get the first-place points. However, the runner-up will not receive the benefits of a win, such as playoff eligibility or playoff bonus points.

This move is expected to draw a larger mix of drivers and teams, including part-time entries and international drivers, all aiming to be part of the historic weekend.

Daniel Suárez will join the NASCAR Xfinity Series field in Mexico City with JRM

Daniel Suárez will race in the NASCAR Xfinity Series event at Mexico City on June 14, driving the No. 9 Chevrolet for JR Motorsports. The car will carry sponsorship from Quaker State. Suárez, who was born in Monterrey, Mexico, called it a special moment to race in front of his home crowd.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Having the opportunity to compete in the Xfinity Series race makes the weekend in Mexico City even better,” Suárez said (via JRMracing.com). "I’ve been very impressed with how fast JR Motorsports has been this season, and I can’t wait to get behind the wheel of the Quaker State Chevrolet in a few weeks."

Ad

"Being born and raised in Mexico is incredibly special to me. I have dreamed about racing in my home country every day since I left Mexico to chase my NASCAR dream in 2011. I appreciate everyone at Quaker State and JR Motorsports coming on board to make this a reality," he added.

This will be his first Xfinity start of the 2025 season. His last Xfinity race was at the Chicago Street Race in 2024. Suárez will also race in the Cup Series race the next day, June 15, driving the No. 99 Chevrolet for Trackhouse Racing. He is currently 30th in the Cup Series standings with 210 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Veerendra Vikram Singh Veerendra Vikram Singh is a NASCAR and IndyCar Writer at Sportskeeda. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.