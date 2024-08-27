NASCAR makes history with Mexico schedule announcement for 2025

NASCAR has announced that the Cup Series will race internationally, in Mexico, for the first time in its modern history. The NASCAR Xfinity Series will also have a companion race in the city.

NASCAR will hold its first-ever points-scoring Cup Series race outside of the United States on June 15, 2025. The Xfinity Series race will be held on June 14, 2025. The venue for the races will be the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City. The Cup Series race will be broadcast live on Prime Video and the Xfinity Series race will air on The CW.

NASCAR has been working to expand internationally. The Cup Series has held events in Canada and Japan in the past. The Mexico City track, popular for its Formula 1 races, is now set to host a NASCAR race. The race track is 2.674 miles (4.303 km) long.

NASCAR will partner with OCESA, a major entertainment promoter in Mexico that also runs the Mexico City Grand Prix for Formula 1. NASCAR’s executive vice president, Ben Kennedy, commented on the announcement, saying:

“We brought the Craftsman Truck Series to Canada for a number of years, we’ve had the Xfinity Series in Mexico. This is a monumental moment for our sport in the sense that this is our first step of really taking the Cup Series internationally, and I think it could set us up for the future in potential new markets. So, it’s going to be a big project for us. There’s a lot of questions that we have. I’m sure that the industry will have some questions as well, but excited to take this on.”

The last Cup Series race outside the US was held a race in Toronto in 1958. According to The Athletic, the Mexico City race will take the place of a race at Richmond. The 0.75-mile Richmond track has hosted two races each season since 1959.

About NASCAR's 2025 track in Mexico

The Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez track in Mexico hosts the annual Formula 1 Mexican GP. It was built in 1959, remodeled in 2015 and honors racing drivers Ricardo Rodríguez and Pedro Rodríguez.

The Xfinity Series raced at Hermanos Rodríguez four times from 2005 to 2008. NASCAR also runs a regional championship in Mexico, the NASCAR Mexico Series. Current Cup Series drivers like Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin, and Kyle Busch have also won races there.

The Cup Series race will take place on the road course of the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. The race plans to use the full 2.7-mile layout, rather than the shorter version used by Formula E.

The rest of the 2025 Cup Series schedule will be announced later.

