NASCAR at Martinsville Lineup 2024: Starting Order & Pole for Cook Out 400

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 07, 2024 08:04 IST
After an action-packed Toyota Owners 400, the 2024 NASCAR season arrives at the Martinsville Speedway in Ridgeway, Virginia, for the Cook Out 400. The season’s eighth race will go live on FS1 and MRN at 3 pm ET on Sunday, April 7.

The event will be contested on a 0.526-mile paperclip-shaped track. A total of 37 drivers will compete over 400 laps in the race to seal a chance at driving down Victory Lane. FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the starting line-up for the 2024 Cook Out 400.

Who is on pole for Cook Out 400?

In Saturday's (April 6) Cup Series qualifying race, Hendrick Motorsports driver and defending winner Kyle Larson scored his second straight pole of the 2024 season with a speed of 96.034 mph. It marked his 18th career pole in the NASCAR Cup Series.

23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace will share the front row with him after turning a lap of 96.029 mph, the best starting position of the season for him.

They will be followed by Chase Elliott, Martin Truex Jr., and Chase Briscoe in the top five. Joey Logano, Josh Berry, Denny Hamlin, defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney, and Alex Bowman complete the top 10.

Daytona 500 winner William Byron will start in 18th place on Sunday.

2024 Cook Out 400 starting line-up

Below is the complete starting lineup for the 37-car grid at Martinsville Speedway:

  1. #5 - Kyle Larson
  2. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  3. #9 - Chase Elliott
  4. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  5. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  6. #22 - Joey Logano
  7. #4 - Josh Berry (R)
  8. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  9. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  10. #48 - Alex Bowman
  11. #8 - Kyle Busch
  12. #1 - Ross Chastain
  13. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  14. #2 - Austin Cindric
  15. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  16. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  17. #43 - Erik Jones
  18. #24 - William Byron
  19. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  20. #20 - Christopher Bell
  21. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  22. #41 - Ryan Preece
  23. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  24. #71 - Zane Smith (R)
  25. #77 - Carson Hocevar (R)
  26. #10 - Noah Gragson
  27. #51 - Justin Haley
  28. #3 - Austin Dillon
  29. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  30. #17 - Chris Buescher
  31. #15 - Kaz Grala (R)
  32. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  33. #16 - Josh Williams
  34. #21 - Harrison Burton
  35. #34 - Michael McDowell
  36. #31 - Daniel Hemric
  37. #66 - David Starr

Watch all Cup Series teams and drivers at Martinsville Speedway for the 75th annual Cook Out 400 on Sunday.

