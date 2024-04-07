NASCAR at Martinsville Lineup 2024: Starting Order & Pole for Cook Out 400

After an action-packed Toyota Owners 400, the 2024 NASCAR season arrives at the Martinsville Speedway in Ridgeway, Virginia, for the Cook Out 400. The season’s eighth race will go live on FS1 and MRN at 3 pm ET on Sunday, April 7.

The event will be contested on a 0.526-mile paperclip-shaped track. A total of 37 drivers will compete over 400 laps in the race to seal a chance at driving down Victory Lane. FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the starting line-up for the 2024 Cook Out 400.

Who is on pole for Cook Out 400?

In Saturday's (April 6) Cup Series qualifying race, Hendrick Motorsports driver and defending winner Kyle Larson scored his second straight pole of the 2024 season with a speed of 96.034 mph. It marked his 18th career pole in the NASCAR Cup Series.

23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace will share the front row with him after turning a lap of 96.029 mph, the best starting position of the season for him.

They will be followed by Chase Elliott, Martin Truex Jr., and Chase Briscoe in the top five. Joey Logano, Josh Berry, Denny Hamlin, defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney, and Alex Bowman complete the top 10.

Daytona 500 winner William Byron will start in 18th place on Sunday.

2024 Cook Out 400 starting line-up

Below is the complete starting lineup for the 37-car grid at Martinsville Speedway:

#5 - Kyle Larson #23 - Bubba Wallace #9 - Chase Elliott #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #14 - Chase Briscoe #22 - Joey Logano #4 - Josh Berry (R) #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #48 - Alex Bowman #8 - Kyle Busch #1 - Ross Chastain #6 - Brad Keselowski #2 - Austin Cindric #54 - Ty Gibbs #38 - Todd Gilliland #43 - Erik Jones #24 - William Byron #45 - Tyler Reddick #20 - Christopher Bell #99 - Daniel Suarez #41 - Ryan Preece #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #71 - Zane Smith (R) #77 - Carson Hocevar (R) #10 - Noah Gragson #51 - Justin Haley #3 - Austin Dillon #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #17 - Chris Buescher #15 - Kaz Grala (R) #7 - Corey LaJoie #16 - Josh Williams #21 - Harrison Burton #34 - Michael McDowell #31 - Daniel Hemric #66 - David Starr

Watch all Cup Series teams and drivers at Martinsville Speedway for the 75th annual Cook Out 400 on Sunday.

