NASCAR may get a new fuel sponsor next year as Sunoco deal nears expiration - Reports

Sunoco, a Texas-based oil company has been NASCAR's official fuel sponsor (and provider) since 2004. However, 2025 is the last year of its contract and there seems to be no extension in place as of now, as per Sports Business Journal.

While Sunoco's director of marketing stated that the negotiations have begun, NASCAR hasn't made an official comment. As per reports, Steve Phelps and his team may want to pursue a sponsor with bigger international renown.

On the other hand, Fred McConnell, marketing director for Sunoco, commented:

“We can confirm that we are in talks with NASCAR about the 2026 season and beyond."

In recent years, the Texas-based company has diversified its sources of income and got into different categories, such as F1, and Toni Breidinger in the ARCA Series, and even sponsors former Cup Series driver Kenny Wallace's YouTube channel.

Sunoco sponsors the Stake Team KICK Sauber in Formula 1 - Source: Imagn

Losing Sunoco would represent the loss of a second Premier Partner in a matter of months, as Geico Insurance left late in 2024 after just 5 seasons. And, on a not-so-minor detail, there's the Rookie of the Year Award name to consider: the full name for this prestigious award is the "Sunoco Rookie of the Year", given to the best first-year driver of the circuit. Carson Hocevar was the latest recipient after he was elected the winner of the 2024 edition.

With fuel and tires being the only two competition-related categories that every team has to work with, this deal with Sunoco is of grave importance because it not only affects the sponsorship side of the category but also its performance.

Potential candidates for NASCAR's fuel sponsors

Joey Logano is sponsored by Shell - Source: Imagn

Although nothing has been further said on the matter, the three most obvious candidates to substitute Sunoco as the official fuel sponsors would be Exxon Mobil, Shell, and VP Racing Fuels. These three have a long history of sponsoring and direct involvement in motorsports.

Shell already has a major presence in NASCAR, as they sponsor Team Penske, one of the most successful teams in the category. However, like Sunoco, their reach extends beyond the category to F1, MotoGP, and IndyCar series. They also sponsor notable drivers like Joey Logano, Josef Newgarden, and Scott McLaughlin.

Exxon Mobil is a technical partner for F1 reigning champion Oracle Red Bull Racing, as well as the MotoGP Red Bull KTM team, and the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup.

VP Racing Fuels is the official fuel supplier of the IMSA Sports Car Series.

