NASCAR mechanic predicts a Tony Stewart x Dale Jr partnership to bring the esteemed DEI back

Recently, a NASCAR insider shared his "prophecy" on the possibility of a partnership between Tony Stewart and Dale Earnhardt Jr. According to him, this joint venture between the two NASCAR team owners would help bring back the former Cup Series team, Dale Earnhardt, Inc. (DEI).

On May 28, 2024, Stewart-Haas Racing announced that they would shut down their operations for the four-car charter in the Cup Series by the end of the 2024 NASCAR season. After the news broke out, David Green, a NASCAR mechanic, took to X (formerly Twitter) to predict the future. He suggested a Stewart-Earnhardt partnership to re-establish DEI.

"My prediction is Dale Jr pairs up with Tony Stewart to bring back DEI. Tony keeps 2 charters and Dale Jr buys out Gene Haas for 25 million each charter. Noah will be driving the #8 Bass Pro car and Brandon Jones in the #88 win Menards. #NASCAR @DaleJr @TonyStewart," he wrote.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Seven-time Cup Series winner Dale Earnhardt and his wife Teresa Earnhardt founded the DEI in 1980. In 1996, DEI debuted in the NASCAR Cup Series with the #14 Chevy, before switching the car number to #1. Meanwhile, Earnhardt Jr. made his debut with the #8 Chevy in the Cup Series and drove for his father's company, DEI, from 1999 to 2007. Later in the late 2000s, DEI faced severe financial instabilities with the exit of two-time Daytona 500 winner, Michael Waltrip and Earnhardt Jr. The latter left for Richard Childress Racing. Hence, the DEI had to shut down in 2009.

Take a look at what Tony Stewart and Gene Haas said about shutting down their organization

After weeks of speculation and rumors, Tony Stewart and Gene Haas announced that they would cease operations for their four-car charter in the NASCAR Cup Series.

In a joint statement, co-owners of SHR released a statement on X (formerly Twitter):

"It is a decision that did not come easily, nor was it made quickly. Racing is a labor-intensive, humbling sport. It requires unwavering commitment and vast resources, with a 365-day mindset to be better than everyone else."

"It's part of what makes success so rewarding. But the commitment needed to extract maximum performance while providing sustainability is incredibly demanding, and we've reached a point in our respective personal and business lives where it's time to pass the torch."

Expand Tweet

The three-time Cup Series champion, Tony Stewart, and Haas Automation founder, Gene Haas, have been focusing on other business ventures in recent years.

Stewart started an NHRA drag racing team with his wife, Leah Pruett, who is a top-fuel drag racer. Stewart will replace his wife, Pruett, and compete in the Top Fuel for the 2024 season. On the other hand, Haas has invested in an F1 team in recent years, called Haas F1 Team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback