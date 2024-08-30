NASCAR mechanic suggests Parker Retzlaff's future with Chevy could hang in the balance after Daytona controversy involving Kyle Busch

In only his second NASCAR Cup Series race, Parker Retzlaff's strategy stirred up quite a bit of buzz among the NASCAR community. While many defended his decision to push Harrison Burton over Kyle Busch in the final laps of the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona, Dave Green, a NASCAR Craftsman mechanic, suggested that the move might complicate Retzlaff's future in NASCAR.

Green wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"It sounds like Parker Retzlaff is in hot water with JAR who receives support from Richard Childress Racing. If you were Ford would you throw him a life line for next year? The problem is FORD doesn’t have a huge Xfinity program. Refusing team orders in NASCAR shows you’re not a team player and it’s all about you. One decision could derail his whole future with a team Chevy. #NASCAR @TeamChevy"

Retzlaff, who has been racing in NASCAR for over three years, made his part-time debut in the Cup series in 2024. The Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona, where he drove the #62 Chevy for Beard Motorsports, was his second Cup series race. Retzlaff finished an impressive 7th by opting to assist Burton in the final moments rather than Busch.

This decision raised eyebrows, particularly because Jordan Anderson Racing, the team for which Retzlaff races in the Xfinity series, has a technical alliance with Richard Childress Racing, Kyle Busch's team.

During his post-race interview, Retzlaff explained his strategy, emphasizing that he was taking advantage of the moment to highlight himself and his sponsor, FunkAway, on a national scale. He stated:

"I didn’t want to push a Ford to the win necessarily but FunkAway has supported me for the last two years in NASCAR and it was their first Cup race and I wanted to do whatever in my power to give them a good result and put my name on the map."

NASCAR insider supports Parker Retzlaff's decision

NASCAR insider Taylor Kitchen weighed in on the incident involving Kyle Busch and Parker Retzlaff. According to Kitchen, Busch's failure to win at Daytona wasn't Retzlaff's fault.

She stated that with Christopher Bell already positioned on the inside line behind Busch, there was little Retzlaff, driving the #62, could have done to assist.

Kitchen also detailed the lineup situation in the race. She wrote on X:

"The choose order: Kyle Busch, Harrison Burton, Christopher Bell, Parker Retzlaff. Bell picked the inside line behind Kyle Busch. There was truly nothing Parker Retzlaff could have done to help the No. 8 at that point that would have been safe for his competitors and fair to the position he put himself in to win the race."

The upcoming Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway marks a critical juncture for Busch, as it's his last opportunity to qualify for the playoffs. Failing to make it to the postseason would mark the first time since 2005 that Kyle Busch would miss the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

