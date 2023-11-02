NASCAR megastar Chase Elliott approves of young fan’s “great Halloween costume”

Chase Elliott recently acknowledged a young fan's Halloween costume that paid tribute to the NASCAR driver.

Despite a challenging season that saw Elliott missing out on the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs for the first time in his career, the Hendrick Motorsports driver is not letting the setbacks dampen his spirits, especially when it comes to connecting with fans.

Taking to his Instagram account, Elliott shared a story that showcased a young admirer in a Halloween costume. The outfit was fashioned after none other than the 27-year-old driver himself.

The costume featured a miniature replica of Elliott's Hendrick Motorsports driving gear. It was accompanied by a cardboard car, adding an authentic touch.

Responding to the delightful tribute, Chase Elliott expressed his appreciation by writing:

"Great costume 👊."

Chase Elliott's reaction via Instagram

Chase Elliott's team eliminated from NASCAR Owners' Championship following Martinsville race

While the Halloween celebration provided a lighthearted moment for Elliott, the racer's on-track campaign this season has been forgettable, to say the least. The No. 9 team, led by Elliott, faced elimination from the NASCAR Cup Series Owners' Championship contention, following the playoff race in Martinsville last week.

For Elliott, who had his sights set on a late-season resurgence, the Owners' Championship was a glimmer of hope to salvage a challenging year. Unfortunately, it was not to be. The No. 9 team clinched the 16th and final spot in the owner playoffs, leaving them outside the championship race.

It placed Chase Elliott and his team in direct competition with the No. 23 team of 23XI Racing's Bubba Wallace. The latter secured the 16th and final spot in the driver playoffs.

In a year that was marred by injuries and misfortune, Elliott saw his seven-year playoff streak come to an end. The Hendrick Motorsports driver would hope to end the season on a high when he competes in the final race of the season in Phoenix.

Taking a brief glance over the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race in Phoenix, the spotlight remains on four drivers competing for the title.

The race will see 2021 Cup Series champion Kyle Larson, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell, Team Penske's Ryan Blaney, and Hendrick Motorsports ace William Byron contend for the title in what promises to be a thrilling showdown.