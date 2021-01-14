NASCAR: Miguel Paludo signs a 3-race deal with JR Motorsports 

JR Motorsports and 6-time Porsche Carrera champion Miguel Paludo have announced a 3-race deal for the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.

Miguel Paludo will drive the #8 Brandt Chevrolet in all three races, which should give him a fair chance for a win.

“This is an amazing opportunity, and it’s hard to put in words how grateful I am,” said Miguel Paludo. “Returning to compete in NASCAR has always been one of my top career goals. It has been remarkable to represent Brandt Professional Agriculture in Brazil since 2015, competing and racing for championships in the Porsche Carrera Cup."

Miguel Paludo will be competing at the February road-course race in Daytona, the Circuit of the Americas course in May and then run his last NASCAR race of the season at the Mid Ohio Sports course. If nothing else, he has a chance to win all three races given his vast road-course experience; having JR Motorsports equipment under the hood will only amplify that feeling.

Miguel Paludo has never won a NASCAR race

While Miguel Paludo has never won a NASCAR-sanctioned event in his eventful career, he has finishes of 29th at Elkhart Lake and 13th at Watins Glen with car owner Steve Turner. That second finish is quite impressive for a driver's second attempt at a stock car race and could speak volumes of the man's pedigree.

It also augurs well for his future in NASCAR; he has right top-five, 25 top-ten and one pole as a Gander Mountain Outdoor Truck Series competitor. Not only is that impressive for someone making the transition from a sports car to a stock cars, it also shows the man could have a full-time future in the series agai.

“We are thrilled to bring Miguel Paludo back to NASCAR racing as he has been instrumental in helping us grow our business in Brazil,” said Rick Brandt, president and CEO of Brandt. Overall, this initiative will enable us to entertain select Brazilian customers at some of NASCAR’s most iconic tracks, where they’ll see one of their own take on the best in the world. This is going to be exciting.”

JR Motorsports is a championship-caliber team capable of winning on any given race day. Add to that Miguel Paludo's record in road courses, and that could be a guaranteed recipe for success. Maybe even Miguel Paludo's first NASCAR win if everything falls into place.