NASCAR modifies DVP policy following Kyle Busch’s Daytona 500 tirade

Kyle Busch wasn’t happy about his day ending early at Daytona International Speedway earlier this month. It was the season's first race, also under NASCAR’s new relaxed Damaged Vehicle Policy (DVP), allowing the teams to work on their cars in the garage area without worrying about time.

However, following Busch’s crash on lap 186, NASCAR noted that his No. 8 car failed to make the minimum speed under caution before hitting the garage for a few additional repairs. As a result, the Las Vegas native was chucked out of contention and handed a P34 and his first DNF of the season.

That night itself, Busch posted on X,

“Parked by NASCAR officials. Rule says you have 3 attempts to make minimum speed. The race never went back green yet. I don’t even think they know their own rules or procedure."

NASCAR tweaked its DVP following Kyle Busch’s criticism. Veteran journalist Toby Christie recently reported the same on X. He wrote,

“NASCAR has issued an update to the Damaged Vehicle Policy. Previously, if a car was on pit road getting repairs and the time limit expired, the car would go to the garage to finish repairs. Now, repairs can continue on pit road, but will result in a stop-and-go penalty.”

Previously, a damaged vehicle needed to return to the garage before hitting the track again at the expiration of the seven-minute limit on pit road. But now, the revised DVP will prevent the need to put a car behind the wall if the team manages to complete repairs on the pit road.

The revised DVP will debut in the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix scheduled for this coming Sunday (March 2). Fans can watch the race on FOX or listen to its live radio coverage on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio from 3:30 pm ET onwards.

Kyle Busch to sign boozy racing memorabilia ahead of NASCAR’s first road course race in 2025

Kyle Busch will sign limited edition bottles of his 108-Proof Single Barrel Rebel Bourbon ahead of the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series race at Circuit of The Americas (COTA). The meet-and-greet will take place from 3 pm to 5 pm on Friday, February 28 at Spec's Wines, Spirits & Finer Foods in South Town Square, Austin, Texas.

Notably, Kentucky-based Rebel Bourbon will back Busch and the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing team for multiple races in 2025, starting with the regular season race at COTA on Sunday, March 2. Speaking of the exclusive release in a recent statement, the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion said,

“This sponsorship really is about living life with a rebellious spirit, and I had fun picking barrels on my own terms for this special limited-edition release. I’m proud to have my name on every bottle and excited for fans nationwide to experience something new from Rebel Bourbon and RCR."

Notably, Busch is eyeing his first win of 2025, also his first since June 4, 2023. If he manages to bag that long-awaited win this time at COTA, it will mark his fourth triumph with Richard Childress Racing.

