NASCAR nation gripped by emotions as Jeff Gordon’s words fuel speculation about Kyle Larson’s Cup substitute

Jeff Gordon’s recent comments have set the NASCAR world buzzing with speculation about who will step in for Kyle Larson in the Cup Series if he misses practice sessions at North Wilkesboro or Charlotte due to his Indianapolis 500 commitment.

Speaking with Amazon Prime Video, Gordon mentioned that,

"JRM driver and somebody that fits in his seat," would be the likely substitute.

Fans quickly took to social media to dissect the statement and speculate on who the replacement might be.

Kyle Larson is attempting "The Double" again this year, aiming to complete both the Indianapolis 500 and the NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 on May 25. Last year, a rain delay at Indy disrupted his plan. Speaking about the logistics, Gordon hinted at the backup driver without explicitly naming anyone.

"The last I heard, we'll probably have a JRM driver and someone who fits in his seat," Gordon said via CBS Sports' Steven Taranto.

While Gordon did not confirm a name, prominent NASCAR journalists, including FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass, NBC’s Dustin Long, and ESPN’s Kelly Crandall, speculated that Justin Allgaier was the top candidate.

"I don't know that that announcement's been made yet, but you can do the math and put it together," Gordon added.

Bob Pockrass, a writer for Fox Sports, reported this via his official X handle. The fan reactions came pouring in the comment section.

Reactions ranged from excitement to concern. Many assumed that Justin Allgaier was the most logical choice, while others floated different names. Some questioned whether missing a session could affect Larson’s playoff chances, while others threw out surprising suggestions like Jeff Gordon himself getting back behind the wheel.

"If he misses, then he’s out of the playoff, right?" one fan asked.

"Man, it would be cool to see Jeff in the car," another said.

"What if it's Sammy Smith 😭😭😭 in all seriousness, it's probably Allgaier, but I would love to see Zilisich get it," a fan speculated.

"Safe bet is Justin. Same height. 5'10 & 6'2 for the other JRM drivers," another pointed out.

"I wouldn’t trust Sammy Smith (obvious) or Carson Kvapil (too young) or Connor Zilisch (Trackhouse) to do it, so Allgaier makes the most sense," a fan argued.

"Probably Allgaier, but would be kinda wild to see Connor in the 5 lol," another fan commented.

Kyle Larson’s attempt to complete "The Double" this year will also be the focus of an upcoming Prime Video documentary. The streaming platform announced that it will produce a feature-length documentary covering his grueling 1,100-mile race day.

Jeff Gordon and Tom Cruise Discuss ‘Days of Thunder’ Sequel

Jeff Gordon has also been making headlines for his Hollywood ambitions. The Hendrick Motorsports vice chairman revealed that he has been in discussions with Tom Cruise about a potential sequel to the 1990 racing film Days of Thunder.

"I’ve absolutely talked to Tom about [a Days of Thunder sequel] because I want him to do the project," Gordon said, as reported by the Associated Press. "We want to be a part of it if it were to happen. He seems to like to tease it, so I don’t know. We’ll see what happens."

Gordon, who has been passionate about bringing NASCAR back to the big screen, put forth the challenges of filming such a movie in today's time. He added,

“There’s this kind of resurgence, which is awesome, and there’s also a whole new landscape of opportunities with streaming services and docuseries and also the big screen, which I think it would be amazing to do,”

Tom Cruise's Days of Thunder, 1990 was Hollywood’s first foray into the world of NASCAR. In the movie, Cruise’s character, Cole Trickle won the Daytona 500, one of NASCAR’s most renowned races.

