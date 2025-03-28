NASCAR nation gripped with emotions over Kyle Petty’s concerning verdict on drivers with a ‘video game’ launchpad

Fans on X reacted to Kyle Petty’s take on new race car drivers. Recently, on Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour Podcast, the NASCAR veteran mentioned that current-generation drivers are growing up spending hours on video games.

Today, a driver can cause a wreck during a race and later apologize for it. But back in the day, things were not this easy. Wrecking one’s car on Sunday meant the driver would be expected to show up on Monday morning and make up for the damage.

Reflecting on the same, Kyle Petty told Harvick:

“We see drivers now that grow up on video games. They grow up just crashing something and walking away from it, and they don't have to show up on Monday morning at 6 o'clock to put it back together. They got no skin in the game, you know what I mean?”

“They know when the race is over with, if I wreck you, I can text you, or I can tweet you, or I can have my wife call you, or somebody,” Petty continued. “You ever think Cale Yarborough ever called up my dad and said, 'hey, sorry I kicked your a**?’" he added.

Several fans reacted to Petty’s comments, with one of them saying:

“The lack of respect is a huge problem in today's society!”

On that note, another fan wrote:

“Lack of respect is a HUGE problem! True in racing but also true in interaction with one another in families, work, personal relationships. Respect for others and what they own, what they have accomplished is part of being a good person!”

Here are some other fan reactions to Kyle Petty’s views:

“Pretty much spot on,” someone wrote.

“kylepetty is 100% right. The problem is a lot of these owners need to start holding these drivers accountable when they do something that hurts the team,” wrote another.

“There is no respect because there has been no accountability,” a fan commented.

“Wisdom! Vehicles were alive as a kid for me. If you kick the tires or wreck it out, someone pays. good words. no text required to understand the point! listen,” added another.

Kyle Petty is one of the most regarded pundits of the sport today. He used to be a driver once, and during his NASCAR career that spanned decades, Petty bagged eight wins, his first one coming at Richmond in 1986.

“Happy Heavenly Birthday, Chief!” - Kyle Petty’s father and NASCAR champion remembers Maurice Petty

Kyle Petty is the son of the legendary Richard Petty, best known for his record-setting 200 wins in the Cup Series. Recently, Richard remembered the birthday of legendary engine builder Maurice Petty.

He penned his feelings on X, writing:

“Happy Heavenly Birthday, Chief! Today, we remember and celebrate the life of Maurice Petty on what would have been his birthday. Maurice wasn’t just a legendary engine builder—he was the mechanical and business mastermind behind Petty Enterprises’ success.”

Maurice was the brains behind Richard Petty’s championship-winning car. In 2011, he was inducted into the International Motorsports Hall of Fame in Talladega, Alabama. Three years later, Maurice became the first engine builder inducted into the prestigious NASCAR Hall of Fame and the fourth member from Petty Enterprises.

