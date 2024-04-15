NASCAR needed most popular driver Chase Elliott to win at Texas, claims former legend

Shortly after Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott disrupted his 42-race winless streak at Texas Motor Speedway, Xfinity Series star Kenny Wallace made an unexpected claim about NASCAR's want to see the Georgian boy win.

The ninth Cup Series weekend got wrapped up with the #9 Chevrolet driver taking his first win since last emerging victorious in the YellaWood 500 at the Talladega Superspeedway in 2022. However, the odds of claiming the win highly favored his teammate Kyle Larson as he bagged the fastest qualifying time and etched Stage 1 victory under his name.

Nevertheless, during his 276-lap run, Chase Elliott rallied through the pack gaining track positions and inching closer to the victory lane. On Lap 260, Denny Hamlin and Elliott ran side by side in P1 and P2, respectively. Six laps later, the 2020 Cup Series champion snatched the lead.

With just ten laps until the checkered flag dropped, a caution was issued, resulting in double overtime that kicked off on Lap 275, favoring the HMS driver until the finish line.

After his maiden triumph of the season, former NASCAR legend Kenny Wallace congratulated the 28-year-old while highlighting a peculiar notion about his win (via X):

"The sport of @NASCAR needed our most popular driver to win and he did😁. Congratulations @chaseelliott. BIG WIN🏁"

Expand Tweet

Chase Elliott chimes in on his "crazy" first win at Texas Motor Speedway

The 2024 season witnessed a lackluster footing from the four-time Cup Series Most Popular Driver, wherein, unlike his teammates Kyle Larson, William Byron, and Alex Bowman, he failed to register a top-5 from the first six races on the calendar.

However, the Georgian native emerged from his gloomy Cup Series weekends, showcasing his dominance on the 1.5-mile Texas-based oval and leading 39 laps before bagging his maiden win in 2024. The #9 Chevy driver's two top-5s, three top-10s, and the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 win have given a sign of positivity for his promising season ahead.

Shortly after breaking his year-long winless streak, Chase Elliott opened up on his "crazy" race, saying (via Fox on X):

"It couldn't feel any better. Hooters has been a partner of ours for a number of years now and it's been a dream of mine to pay respect to the late Alan Kulwicki, driving this car to victory and being able to do a polish victory lap. Crazy how things came full circle there in that moment it was pretty emotional for me. He beat Dad back in the day and here we are."

Expand Tweet

Poll : Has Chase Elliott reclaimed his dominant self? Yes, he was absolutely flying in last 3 stints Let's wait for a few more races 1 votes View Discussion