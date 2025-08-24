"NASCAR needs Kyle Busch in playoffs": Insiders rue RCR driver reaching an unfortunate career first at Daytona

Kyle Busch saw his hopes of winning Daytona and advancing to the playoffs come to an end after an early race wreck in Stage 1. Busch, who entered Daytona below the cutline, found himself in a position of a must-win, something he hasn't done since Gateway in 2023.

Ad

On the latest episode of the Teardown podcast, co-hosts Jordan Bianchi and Jeff Gluck spoke about Busch not making it to the playoffs in 2025. Gluck said:

"NASCAR needs Kyle Busch in the playoffs." [9:50]

Bianchi highlighted that for the first time in his illustrious career, Busch has failed to make it to the playoffs for two years in a row. He added:

"The sport is better when Kyle Busch is better. Especially driving for RCR. Like if Kyle Busch was winning races and contending, he makes RCR more relevant. People love RCR. They've kind of got this rough and tumble image. It's just good for the sport all around. And unfortunately, it's just not the reality. Now he's for the first time in Kyle Busch's career, by the way, he's gone two straight years of failing to make the playoffs, which is just absolutely mind-blowing." [10:00]

Ad

Trending

Ad

But while Busch failed to make it to the playoffs, his RCR teammate did it with his redemption win at Richmond. Talking about Dillon, the Teardown co-host Jordan Bianchi mentioned the #3 team has been 'running better' as of late.

The insider highlighted Dillon's qualifying results and his good run at Iowa as he looked back on Richard Childress' radio message at Dover which 'chastised the team'.

Bianchi added that Dillon is a driver who has surprised people in the playoffs as well with some notable runs.

Ad

Kyle Busch spoke about his definition of a successful season ahead of Daytona

Ahead of the final race of the season at Daytona, Kyle Busch shared his opinions on making it into the playoffs. He claimed that if a driver wins the last race of the regular season, makes it into the playoffs, and then gets out in the very first round, it means nothing.

Ad

"For me, a successful season is making the playoffs, and making it into the Round of 8. Making it from the Round of 8 to the Round of 4, there is a lot of situations that can come into play that can get you in there, or out there," he said.

Busch emphasized that a successful season for him was being in the playoffs, winning races, and advancing to the final eight.

As for his season so far, the two-time Cup champion said his 2025 has been 'the exact same' with him being 'in the same position' as his 2024. He remarked that the points he scored after Watkins Glen, was around the same as last season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shaharyar Shaharyar is one of the most experienced NASCAR journalists at Sportskeeda, having also worked in the motorsports journalism industry for over 3 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked with Essentially Sports.



In addition to watching as many races as possible and tracking all the storylines on raceday, he aims to be attentive and objective in his reportage by cross-referencing all the information he obtains with multiple sources. Shaharyar also tries to be empathetic with his coverage and understand the emotions of athletes and fans alike.



Although he admires Max Verstappen due to the hard work that has gone behind his recent dominance, he also has a soft spot for Charles Leclerc and Ferrari. Having covered NASCAR for quite some time, Shaharyar is resigned to the fact that it will struggle to eclipse F1 due to its old-school nature, though he believes the series has its own merits, just as F1 has limitations.



Shaharyar is also an indie filmmaker and his spare time is largely spent on that field either writing, directing, or editing a story or a project to make it come to life. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.