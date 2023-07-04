“NASCAR needs to look at it” - Kyle Larson wants rule change after being mired in Chicago Street race logjam

Kyle Larson was one of the many drivers who got caught up in the pile-up during NASCAR's first-ever street race. Larson was in the thick of it as he got mired in the Turn 11 logjam, derailing his efforts to win the race.

Midway through the Grant Park 220 Cup Series race, Kevin Harvick and Corey Lajoie created a blockade on Jackson Drive as they spun around, exiting Turn 11. Kyle Larson and others who were directly behind couldn't escape, but a few drivers managed to slip through the small gap.

NASCAR @NASCAR



Harvick goes around!



The field comes to a stop!



#NASCARChicago Byron misses the corner!Harvick goes around!The field comes to a stop! Byron misses the corner!Harvick goes around!The field comes to a stop! #NASCARChicago https://t.co/46OrqrjjJE

After the caution, NASCAR decided on the restart order by rolling back to the previous lap before the incident. However, Larson doesn't agree with this procedure as he feels drivers like him are disadvantaged as those who were responsible for creating the caution kept their positions.

"I guess there’s nowhere for me to go, you know…," Larson said post-race to Bob Pockrass. "I just come to a stop too, because I’ve got nowhere to go and then you know a couple of them are able to get lucky and get behind. Then, the cars who were actually the reason for the crash also got their spot back. So, I felt like we were put back a few spots further than we should have been, but I’m sure a lot of people felt the same way…"

He added that NASCAR needs to review the restart procedure during such situations unique to street course races.

"A few of them probably felt like they got lucky. I think NASCAR needs to look at it and maybe find a prime cause of the caution… Then the #45 and the #54 got lucky. Getting to be like seven or eight cars in front of me, you just need to stop to miss it," he added.

Kyle Larson showed a similar pace to race winner Shane van Gisbergen but wasn't able to pull off the overtakes like the 3x Supercars champion. The #5 Hendrick Motorsports driver rallied back to finish fourth in Chicago.

Kyle Larson in awe of Shane van Gisbergen's exploits in NASCAR's street race

Grant Park 220 winner Shane van Gisbergen

Shane van Gisbergen made waves across the motorsports world last weekend after winning on his debut in NASCAR. He was a class apart from the rest of the Cup Series field as he blazed through the grid to win the race.

Like the rest of the drivers, Kyle Larson was in awe of the Kiwi driver. The Hendrick Motorsports driver was also curious to know what van Gisbergen felt about the NASCAR grid.

"[Shane van Gisbergen] put on a show and it was cool to see, and I think when a guy like that can come in and kick your ass at your own game, it shows that we all have room to improve. I’m curious what he thinks about us," Larson said post-race.

Larson acknowledged the experience the 3x Supercars champion had on street tracks but was happy to witness his exploits firsthand.

Poll : 0 votes