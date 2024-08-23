NASCAR newlywed Julia Piquet shares the best and worst concert of her life

Julia Piquet, the daughter of legendary Formula 1 triple-world champion Nelson Piquet, recently married NASCAR star Daniel Suarez. The newly-wed Piquet shared a unique story on Instagram about her concert experiences.

Being an avid music fan, Piquet has attended several live concerts. The list includes artists from a variety of genres from hip-hop, rock, pop, indie, rap, and a few others. In her Instagram story, she shared some of her memorable experiences at a music concert, according to a copy/paste list created by an Instagram user @mankyddorf.

As per her story, the best concert she attended was by Kanye West, the worst one belonged to J Cole, the loudest one was by 50 Cent, while the most surprising one was by the British Indie band Florence and the machines.

Besides these, Piquet added that her first-ever concert was by Snoop Dog, the most recent one was Pitbull, and the next concert on her list is going to be by Christina Aguilera. She also highlighted about missing a Britney Spears show.

Here's a look at her Instagram story:

Julia Piquet's story highlighting her favorites and not-so-favorites concerts (Source: @juliapiquet on Instagram)

"A Dream Come to Life' - Newly married Julia Piquet shares an update about her and Daniel Saurez's new home on social media

Former Xfinity Series champion Daniel Saurez married his long-time girlfriend Julia Piquet on July 30th, 2024. About a month after their wedding, Piquet has shared a major update regarding the couple's life on social media.

The couple reportedly began dating in 2012. Since then, she has regularly been trackside at NASCAR, supporting Suarez. After being together for over 10 years, the Mexican racer proposed to Piquet in 2022. Two years after getting engaged, the couple decided to make it official.

They tied the knot at Piquet's hometown in Brazil with 160 guests attending the wedding. Apart from their parents and close family, the list featured a few celebrities from the NASCAR world, such as former race car driver and NASCAR analyst Mamba Smith.

Now, Julia Piquet has shared a major milestone in the couple's life on her Instagram page. She has given a glimpse of their newly constructed home, which she calls ' A Dream Come to Life,' via a short video.

Here's a look at the post by Piquet, captioned:

More highly requested home content coming your way 🤍🏡 @archdigest we are open for business 😅

The video showcases several aspects of Piquet and Saurez's new home such as the minimalist paintwork, complete wooden flooring, a lush green lawn, and a pool. There is also a wall dedicated to the Trackhouse Racing Team driver, with 20 of his unique helmets, a glass box with two replicas of his race cars, and a few car-related books.

