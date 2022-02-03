Clash at LA Coliseum 2022: When is qualifying for NASCAR invitational event?

The Clash at LA Coliseum on February 6, 2022, marks the start of the 2022 NASCAR season. It is a momentous occasion for the sport as it will be the debut of the Next Gen cars.

The Clash, however, is not being held at the Daytona International Speedway as is the tradition. The race will be a 150-lap exhibition event, equating to 37.5 miles on the recently constructed 0.25-mile short track in Los Angeles. The event's format will be similar to that of the Bowman Gray Stadium or any local short track.

All teams and their 40 drivers are eligible to participate. Only 23 drivers, however, can reach the final event after going through the qualifying process.

When is the Clash at LA Coliseum qualifying?

Qualifying for the Clash starts on February 5 with a single-car qualifying session at 8:30 pm ET. Following the results of the first round, four 25-lap heat races will be held on February 6 starting from 3:00 pm ET.

The top-four finishers in each heat become the first 16 cars to automatically qualify for the Busch Light Clash at LA Coliseum.

The remaining 24 cars will have another chance to make it through via two 50-lap 'last chance' races starting at 4:10 pm ET.

The top-3 finishers from each last-chance race will qualify for the final round. The last remaining place in the Busch Light Clash at LA Coliseum goes to the driver with the highest finish in the 2021 points standings who was otherwise unable to qualify.

Once the final line-up is decided, the Clash will go ahead at 6:00 pm ET on February 6.

Tickets for the race can be found on Ticketmaster and range between $65 and $165. For fans who are unable to be there at the venue, Busch Light Clash practice can be seen on Fox Sports 2 on Saturday, and single-car qualifying will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1 later in the day. All of Sunday's events will be broadcast on Fox Sports.

All events can also be seen on the FoxSports App, as well as the Motor Racing Network on SiriusXM.

