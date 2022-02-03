Daytona 500 Attendance 2022: How many NASCAR fans will be allowed to attend?

As the Daytona 500 inches forward, NASCAR fans can rejoice in the fact that there will be no crowd restrictions in 2022.

As per a tweet by Bob Pockrass, the president of the Daytona International Speedway has confirmed the news. His tweet read:

“Daytona track president said yesterday no capacity limits ... the protocols will be same as they were in August -- must wear a mask if indoors.”

This is great news for fans, who were unable to throng en masse for the Daytona 500 last year. The iconic race is the curtain raiser for the NASCAR Cup Series after the first race of the year at the L.A. Coliseum.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic still raging with the highly contagious Omicron variant, reports indicate the grandstands are sold out. The RV parking spots are also booked up at the Daytona International Speedway.

A report from Fox News is expecting a full house at the Daytona International Speedway for the race on February 20. At its peak, 101,000 people can be fitted inside the oval and all tickets have already been bought weeks in advance.

Team related to Floyd Mayweather keen on Daytona 500

The Great American race could probably see one of the greatest boxers of its generation make a mark on it. Floyd Mayweather Jr. and his The Money Team are reportedly close to sealing a deal to be a part of the Daytona 500 later this month.

A tweet by Adam Stern seemed to confirm Mayweather and TMT's interest. It read:

“.@TMTRacing50 the long-aspiring NASCAR team affiliated with @FloydMayweather is working to try to finalize a deal to enter next month's Daytona 500 as its first race, per sources. The team has secured a car, sponsor and @KazGrala. So it appears close to an announcement.”

Kaz Grala is set to be the team's driver and all that is left to be seen is an official confirmation of the same. Grala has one prior start in the prestigious race. The 23-year-old from Boston started last year's race in 40th place and finished in 28th place.

